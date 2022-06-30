22 June, 2022 – Episode 881 – Smells Like Fresh Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Arms and Karaoke skills, Friends of a Feather, Water, Plants, Wet Wood, Buggy Bite Strength, Go Dig a Well, Ancient Hominins, Missing Microbiomes, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

In 1873 a federal law was passed in the United States The Comstock Law of 1873. That law made it a criminal offense to sell or distribute materials that could be used for contraception or abortion or even to send information about such things through the mail.



The AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION spoke up, in favor of the law as a collection of bright future’d old men who could point out a fair portion of the lady parts on a chart (that was missing some really important ones by the way).



They felt that not only was abortion a danger to women but also that reproductive control raised the risk of (and I quote)

“A woman overlooking the duties imposed on her by the marriage contract.”

And while contractual ignorance of marital lady parts and misogynistic laws restricting the rights of women may not yet be a thing of the past the important thing to remember is… Actually, I’m at a complete loss for upsides here.



What has occurred is nothing short of barbaric It will incur real and immediate suffering and worse generational outcomes have no reasonable place in modern society and the decision is entirely lacking in credibility.



That said, we now turn to a subject with far greater integrity than a legal opinion This Week in Science!



Some quick fresh science news!

What do your arms have to do with your karaoke skills?

Where did that lovely cap come from?

Friends of a feather smell together

Or their friendship may be more likely if they smell alike. We are just animals after all!

The water is leaving

But where is it going?

Plants without the sun

It’s electric!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

It’s all about that wet wood

Wood in streams are essential to the survival of land animals.

How would you like to measure bite strength in bugs?

No, not that way. We’re not working on the pain index – just some good ol bitey evolutionary fun!

Oh, go dig a well!

That’s what a Chimp would do. And that sounds pretty advanced if you ask me!

What science news does Justin have?

Ancient Hominin re-dated

But is it the last time?

Big city missing microbiome

Can you miss what you’re barely aware you have?

Support is the secret to keeping Science Fresh!

Take a blast to the past…

What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Hot News, Enter The Dragon Man, Spiders Like Snakes, Hungry Black Holes, Another New Human, Malaria Promise, COVID-19 Update, Wildfire Plumage, Suicidal Mantids, Snake Warming, Glow mRNA, Gut-Brain, Lobster Pot, And Much More…

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Dirty Diesel, Warm Dinos, Lonesome George Memorial, Hurricanes And Standing, Germline Edits, You Carb Girl!, Nano-Drug Factories, Grass Eating Ancestors, Lab Photosynthesis, A Curious Mind, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

