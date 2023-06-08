7 June 2023 – Episode 929 – What Will You Do… With All This Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: JWST News, Younger Dryas, Touchy Plants, Forever Chemicals, Robot Master Chef, Conservation, Assassin Bugs and Bombardier Beetles, Indigenous reforestation, Proteomics & Privacy, Psychedelics, Bird Dreams, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following program is provided on an as-is basis as is the culture you are living in, the resources you have access to, and the planet upon which you are spinning.

The current environment you are experiencing should not be considered permanent, and there is no implied expectation or warranty of prolonged habitability on Earth as past climate is no guarantee of future conditions.

While considerable effort is being made to raise awareness and inform the public, any actions taken to prevent cataclysmic climate change should have taken place before this awareness was sought.

The media is not covering the crisis, no government is taking control of the situation, industries are not changing their behavior the problem is getting worse, not better.

Because those with the power to make changes do not have your best interests in mind.

I repeat those in power Do Not have your best interests in mind.

And while there is still a chance that we may one-day science our way out of a global extinction event. There is also a very good chance that we may not in which case the only thing that will really matter is Another episode of

This Week in Science!



Some quantum quick science news!

JWST News

Data from the JWST has detected the dimmest galaxy ever AND the most distant complex organic molecules!

Younger Dryas story

It’s Fishy!

Plants get touchy

Better for all involved!

Forever Chemical Coverup

How do plants know when you start touching them, and when you stop? It’s important for them and their neighbors to have that intel.

More human intelligence

Competetion

Robots Master Cooking

Can a robot trained on cooking videos actually cook?

Blair’s Animal Corner

When are conservation efforts counterproductive?

It might be when we accidentally make things too easy for them.

What do you call mimicry when both parties are dangerous?

And importantly, why mimic when you are to be feared yourself?

What science news does Justin have?

Indigenous Amazon

Leads to better reforestation outcomes

Unrelated Brazil news

Nothing to do with the Amazon at all!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Proteomics & Privacy

A new study suggests that large proteome datasets contain information that could be identifiable to specific genomes.

Making Psychedelics Less Fun

Will research into the mechanics of psychedelics in the brain bring better antidepressant therapies?

Bird Dreams

Do birds dream of electric sheep?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Techie Liver Transplant, Axolotl model, Polar Bear Poop, Electric Evolution, Eggstinction event, Big Plant, COVID Impacts, Aerosols & Exercise, Baboon bros before baboon ladies, Spider Dances, Ancient Underwater Cities, Ancient Overgrown Cities, Exercise Matters, Antibiotic Athletes, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed An Interview W/ Biomedical Engineer Dr. Andrew Putnam, Pass The Grains, Tiny Primates, Old Old Plankton, Cometary Life, Toxo-Water!, Kinky Squid Sex, Bond Formation, Drought By North, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

