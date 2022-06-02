1 June, 2022 – Episode 878 – How to Make a Big ole Science Omelet!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS | More
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Techie Liver Transplant, Axolotl model, Polar Bear Poop, Electric Evolution, Eggstinction event, Big Plant, COVID Impacts, Aerosols & Exercise, Baboon bros before baboon ladies, Spider Dances, Ancient Underwater Cities, Ancient Overgrown Cities, Exercise Matters, Antibiotic Athletes, And Much More…
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
On Memorial Day we are supposed to have been remembering the fallen soldiers of those who were called to serve and sacrificed all.
But instead, another massacre of children with an assault rifle has people remembering that the United States is the most violent place on earth.
14 mass shooting events over the memorial day weekend another one at a hospital in Oklahoma just today and as the yearly deaths by gun in the United States climb 45,222 in 2020 alone.
We are far exceeding our fallen soldiers in wars eclipsing the lives lost by our troops in 8 years of Iraq, 20 years in Afghanistan, and The Korean war combined.
In a single year.
Approaching every soldier’s life lost in the 20-year Vietnam war. Every single year.
And why?
Because guns are poorly regulated in the US. states that are well regulated, have the fewest deaths by gun. Gun deaths are higher in the US than anywhere else in the world. We use guns to commit homicide and suicide per capita more often than anywhere else on the planet.
Guns are the number one cause of death amongst children in the US.
Memorial Day is a day to remember our fallen.
We should remember who that is.
Even as we enjoy another episode of This Week in Science!
Some quick science news you can appreciate!
Techie Liver Transplant
Keeping organs alive longer
Axolotl model
Closer and closer to regeneration
Polar Bear Poop for Health
Thanks to biomagnification we can learn a lot from bear poop.
Electric Evolution
How did electric fish evolve to be electric?
Eggstinction event
The consequences of being delicious.
Big Plant
It’s seagrass!
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE
Want a COVID Update?
COVID Impacts
What about other viruses?
Aerosols & Exercise
Understanding how much aerosol is produced while exercising can help us plan for keeping people healthy.
Dogs can smell
Covid!
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Baboon bros before baboon ladies
…until little ones come along
Spider dances take style
With some vim and vigor to boot!
Support us on Patreon!
What science news does Justin have?
Ancient underwater city
Emerges once again!
Ancient overgrown city
Emerges once again!
OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Exercise Matters
And, WHEN you exercise might matter, too. Especially for women… either that or they have too many confounding factors.
Antibiotic Athletes
Antibiotics reduce athletic performance.
Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, how to have greater longevity?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!
Support us on Patreon!
Support is the secret to our longevity.
WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!
Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, how to have greater longevity?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!
Take a blast to the past…
What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We talked with Drs. Kate Clancy & Katie Lee about the effects of the COVID vaccine on menstrual cycles, and we discussed NASA News, Limb Regeneration, Bad Videos, Real Fake News, Brain Testes, The Dark Way, Bat People, Intelligent Pupils, Starving Memory, And Much More…
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Coffee, Cigarettes, Vampire Spiders, Birds Of A Different Color, Ants Working For Mark Zuckerberg, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!