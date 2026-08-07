05 August, 2026 – Episode 1070 – Welcome to the NEW Golden Age

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Politics, Making a Golden Age, Money Ai, Space Tiles, Bubbles, Ants, Dodos, Awkward Robots, Sleep, and Much More!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

I was never the one known to disclaim.

Definitely to explain,

and rarely complain.

Who am I, but a pale comparison

of the Voice of Reason

that began this mission.

A replacement bargain found in a basement.

“Will those opinionated words return?”,

we ask with no small sense of trepidation.

Only the shadow knows,

and it’s not telling.

But we have much more for you

here on This Week in Science!



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Quick Science News!

Does Politics Still Work?

Well, it at least adds a bit more breathing room this time.

Making A Golden Age

Many aren’t convinced that the White House & OSTP have the right idea on how to build a better scientific venture.

Monkey AI for good

AI trained to recognize monkeys carries out difficult wild experiments

At What Cost?

How far should researchers be allowed to go in the search for solutions?

Space Tiles

A unique design might be the solution for data centers in space.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Uncanny valley

It exists for monkeys too

Koala cure

First-ever koala chlamydia vaccine implant inserted into a wild koala

Fish hide in plain sight

Revealing previously undocumented partnership

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Kiki’s Science Stories!

Dodo Brains

How much did the Dodo know?

Go Away Awkward Robot

Why don’t people like robots that make mistakes?

Go To Bed Kids

You all need a good night of sleep.

This Week in Science Questions!

This Week’s Science Comment comes from Alan Irwin! They delve into details on Vanta Black to give you an insider look at why it’s so cool!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed Funding State, mRNA HIV vaccine, Radioactive rhino horn, Wasting Source, Editing Diabetes, Roaches, Cockatoos, GLP1, Snails, Roach Bots, Political Sway, and Much More to Prompt You to Think Scientifically!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Plants And Parasites, Malarial Mechanisms, Zika Update, Orangutan Mimic, Sea Lion Beats, Wolfie Questions, Oily Palms, Frost On Io, First Private Moon, New Lasers, Neurons Line Up, Don’t Smoke ‘Em, Challenge Success, Theranos Still Going, ISS Design Challenge, Fungus Lichens Yeast, Junco Telomeres, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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