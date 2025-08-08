6 August, 2025 – Episode 1025 – Prompting You to Think Scientifically

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Funding State, mRNA HIV vaccine, Radioactive rhino horn, Wasting Source, Editing Diabetes, Roaches, Cockatoos, GLP1, Snails, Roach Bots, Political Sway, and Much More to Prompt You to Think Scientifically!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We are on our own.

22 projects to develop vaccines using mRNA technology…

Have been halted by the Department of Health and Human Services

In order to start investing in better solutions…

And while that may seem like an insane move

In light of the recent success of mRNA vaccines,

not just in COVID but also in successful HIV vaccine trials…

Behind the scenes, it’s probably much worse

R Francis Kennedy Jr.’s decision to cut $500 million in vaccine research follows other actions such as

firing the panel that makes vaccine recommendations,

and refusing to endorse vaccinations even as a measles outbreak killed children…

He said a “universal vaccine” that mimics “natural immunity” is the administration’s focus.

Quotey voice – “It could be effective — we believe it’s going to be effective — against not only coronaviruses, but also flu,” said,

and then went into an in-depth explanation of the biomolecular pathways and mechanisms discovered through years of iterative research that led to…

Just kidding, it’s going to be woo woo concept driven snake oil…

And that’s just it.

The largest, most advanced human health agency on the planet

Has stopped using science.



No appeals, no recourse, no second opinions.

We are on our own. But we are not alone. And we need to start acting like it.

Here on, This Week in Science!



Scientifically Interesting News!

Funding State

Some recent political and legal wins suggest a reason for optimism regarding funding for science in America

mRNA HIV vaccine

Scripps Research Institute designed an mRNA-encoded HIV vaccine

Radioactive rhino horn

Scientific innovation offers a new weapon against rhino poaching

Wasting Source

Have we figured out the cause of Sea-star wasting disease?

Editing away type-1 diabetes

First gene-edited islet transplant in a human passes functional trial

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Pregnant roaches need sleep

Like us, pregnant roaches need more sleep

Cockatoo dance party

Cockatoos perform 30 distinct dance moves and may combine them in unique ways

Science Stories with Justin!

GLP-1 drug candidates

Study identifies millions of GLP-1 drug candidates in children…

Regenerating snail eyes

This snail’s eyes grow back: Could they help humans do the same?

Science stories with Kiki!

Roach Bots

Why do we need hybrid insect robots?

Political Sway

Do you trust the chatbots too much?

This Week in Science Questions!

