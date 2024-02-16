14 February, 2024 – Episode 960 – What’s Love Got to do with Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Dr. Allison Coffin, Be Irresistible, Unexpected Love Songs, Female Freedom, Erecting Erections, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We don’t know what love is.



We know there are hormones involved.



That love is not lust,

but both are a must.



We know that relationships require trust,

But still, we don’t know,

if this thing we feel,

this drive that lives inside each and every one of us,

is truly something that makes us human,

divides us from other earthly beasts.



Is our heart to blame?



We have learned it’s more likely our brain.



But, still we can’t reconcile this emotion,

that connects us,

that sometimes breaks,

and rejects us,

with what we know about the pieces and parts,

that are physically us.



Science keeps digging,

Poets keep spinning,

The stories and songs we are singing,

But, love… it’s only the beginning…



For this episode of This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

Be Irresistible

Does showing you want to get to know someone matter?

Unexpected Pregnancy

A solo stingray suddenly appears pregnant. What is up with that?

Love Songs

Thanks to the love songs of skywalker gibbons, several new populations of this extremely endangered primate.

Female Freedom

Female mice don’t act like male mice. Who would have guessed?

Erecting Erections

Apparently, erections stimulate structural fibroblasts to keep functioning in the penis. So, erections lead to more erections.

The Interview!

It’s time to reintroduce our guest this evening and get into the real meat of this particular show with our incredible guest, Dr. Allison Coffin. Check out Dr. Coffin’s recommended site https://www.associationofsciencecommunicators.org/

Allison is a neuroscience professor at Washington State University, Vancouver where her lab studies mechanisms involved in hearing loss & repair. She is the president of the Association of Science Communicators in which I have had the privilege of working with her for the past several years. she has been interviewed on this program before, which is why I hope we can talk a bit more intimately about her love of science and science communication.

Dr. Kiki and Allison get deep in this fun interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

