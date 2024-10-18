16 October, 2024 – Episode 990 – Some JWSTful Thinking About the Universe

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Ethan Siegel, Clipper Sets Sail, Galactic Billiards, Hidden Tomb, Dental Reality Check, Jedi Rats, Lion Diet, Elephant Wrinkles, And A Whole Universe of More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

When Einstein formulated the field equations describing properties of spacetime… no one could have predicted how much we would learn from it.

Equations on paper, illustrate that matter tells spacetime how to curve, and curved spacetime tells matter how to move gravitation arising not as a propagating force but rather as a feature of spacetime itself.

The weight of objects on earth, your own weight

Due to your body traveling through warped spacetime

The predictions that fell like loose crumbs from these equations,

Gravitational lensing, Gravitational Redshift, Gravitational Waves,

Black Holes,

Time dilation,

Frame-Dragging,

A dynamic spacetime, either expanding or contracting the equivalence Principle.

Even the Cosmic Microwave Background distribution.

Were predicted as consequences of Einstein’s work and all have been confirmed.

At a time when the known universe was just the Milky Way galaxy,

A universe trillions of times larger was fundamentally figured out.

And while we don’t have all the answers yet, we do have a great place to start asking questions,

Right here on

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Clipper Sets Sail

What is the Europa Clipper mission & why is Dr. Kiki excited about it?

Galactic Billiards

Most meteorites are younger than the dinosaurs

The Interview!

We want to welcome our guest, Ethan Siegel, to TWIS. You can find him at the Starts with a Bang website.

Ethan is a theoretical physicist and science communicator, writer. He is also the author of a new book on the inside story behind the James Webb Space Telescope with National Geographic called ‘Infinite Cosmos‘.

Through stories told in a variety of formats — articles, books, podcasts, videos, interactive discussions, as well as in-person talks — he’s committed to ensuring that the best scientific knowledge we have about the Universe is available to all. You’re invited to join us on the journey.

Dr. Kiki, Justin, and Ethan explore the farthest reaches of the Universe in this fun interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Hidden Discovery

A tomb beneath Petra has been discovered

Reality Check

For the dental industry

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Jedi Rats

Why do rats make ultrasonic vocalizations? To create a FORCE.

Lion Diet

What’s on the menu? It’s people!

Elephant Wrinkles

Why do elephants have such wrinkly trunks?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, what are some science tropes?)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Mapping The Universe, Snoozers aren’t losers, Bacteria Plus CAR-T, French painting, Theory Of Everything, Long arm of the lawn, Antacids and dementia, Brain Cell Atlas, Healin Strokes, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Stem Cell Discovery, Nerve Proteins Get New Use, Stem Cell Solidarity, Pro-Anti-Biotic-Turkey-Pox, Estro-powers, Fecal Transplant Pills, Cooperative Crocs, Collapsible Birds, Gecko Glue, D-listing Da Drought, Oil Rigs Beat Reefs, Kanga-Shoes, Kanga-Shoes, Walk With Feeling, Holding It, Ebola Update, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

