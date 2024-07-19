17 July, 2024 – Episode 978 – How Are Animals Better Than People?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Space Shelter?, Boyz-Ah, Counting Poos, Cancer Donations, Plastic Proteins, Prime Bats, Seagulls prefer Seafood, Global Warming, Mushroom Chaos, Open Scope, Animals Society, Sense of Self, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Since we last met there has been a shooting

I’m sure you heard about it

But how did you hear about it?

An assassination attempt?

The result of political rhetoric?

A sign that things have gone too far?

It may be all these things… but only maybe.

It seems extreme

A threat to democracy

A uniquely shocking moment in history

But is it really?

What sets this particular shooting apart from those of the past

Is that it seems so familiar

A shooter

Usually young

Almost always male

typically a loner

Likely a right-wing upbringing

Frequently armed with an AR-15 assault rifle

Opens fire on a crowd

Of shoppers

Of worshippers

Of protesters

Of movie-goers

Of concert-attendees

Of children

At a mall, a church, on a public street, in a theater, a concert venue, or at a school…

When these events happen…

the historical uniqueness is ignored

The calls for gun control dismissed

And after some meaningless lip service of thoughts and prayers

We move on… to the next mass shooting

While this recent mass shooting event

was cut short by Secret Service snipers

The next one will not be

And so we move on… to

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Space Shelter?

Where will people on the moon live? The Starliner astronauts are still stuck on the ISS, but maybe they would have it better on the moon?

Boyz-Ah

Why do boys get agro?

Counting Poos

When it comes to pooping, 1-2 times a day is best.

Barley Bairns & Daphnia Darlings

What happens to species over time?

Cancer Donations

The socioeconomics of donor cells mirror society.

Plastic Protein Problems

If microplastics do impact our cells, how do they do it?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

Blair’s Animal Corner!

This prime day, avoid buying bats!

The listing on the site may say that bat was harvested sustainably but that may be nonsense

Seagulls prefer seafood

Not your French fries, dude!

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

The Earth is not just warming

It’s losing cooling power

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Mushroom Chaos

Psilocybin is like that person who claps off beat, and messes up your musical count.

OpenScope Observatory

How will a brain observatory change the way we see ourselves?

Animal Society

Are animals actually less tribal than we think?

Sense of Self

What if self-awareness was because of social factors?

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, how are animals better than people??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed No Dark Matter, English Study Bias, Private Medicine, Babies Love Opera, Underwater Pollinators, No Symptoms, Bat Music, Scared Flies, Mini-Brains, Smarter Better, And Much More Science to Sing About!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed CDC Messiness, Toxo Cures Cancer, Eating Elephants, Google Warming, 8000 Year Old Brains, Squirrel Urbanity, Animal Schedules, Fish Memories, Dead Animals Tell Tales, What Ladies Wear, Baby Talk, Wisdom Of The Confident, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!