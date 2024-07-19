17 July, 2024 – Episode 978 – How Are Animals Better Than People?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:52:25 — 122.6MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Space Shelter?, Boyz-Ah, Counting Poos, Cancer Donations, Plastic Proteins, Prime Bats, Seagulls prefer Seafood, Global Warming, Mushroom Chaos, Open Scope, Animals Society, Sense of Self, And Much More Science!
Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Since we last met there has been a shooting
I’m sure you heard about it
But how did you hear about it?
An assassination attempt?
The result of political rhetoric?
A sign that things have gone too far?
It may be all these things… but only maybe.
It seems extreme
A threat to democracy
A uniquely shocking moment in history
But is it really?
What sets this particular shooting apart from those of the past
Is that it seems so familiar
A shooter
Usually young
Almost always male
typically a loner
Likely a right-wing upbringing
Frequently armed with an AR-15 assault rifle
Opens fire on a crowd
Of shoppers
Of worshippers
Of protesters
Of movie-goers
Of concert-attendees
Of children
At a mall, a church, on a public street, in a theater, a concert venue, or at a school…
When these events happen…
the historical uniqueness is ignored
The calls for gun control dismissed
And after some meaningless lip service of thoughts and prayers
We move on… to the next mass shooting
While this recent mass shooting event
was cut short by Secret Service snipers
The next one will not be
And so we move on… to
This Week in Science!
Some quick science news!
Space Shelter?
Where will people on the moon live? The Starliner astronauts are still stuck on the ISS, but maybe they would have it better on the moon?
Boyz-Ah
Why do boys get agro?
Counting Poos
When it comes to pooping, 1-2 times a day is best.
Barley Bairns & Daphnia Darlings
What happens to species over time?
Cancer Donations
The socioeconomics of donor cells mirror society.
Plastic Protein Problems
If microplastics do impact our cells, how do they do it?
Blair’s Animal Corner!
This prime day, avoid buying bats!
The listing on the site may say that bat was harvested sustainably but that may be nonsense
Seagulls prefer seafood
Not your French fries, dude!
What Science News Does Justin Have?
The Earth is not just warming
It’s losing cooling power
Some Science stories with Kiki!
Mushroom Chaos
Psilocybin is like that person who claps off beat, and messes up your musical count.
OpenScope Observatory
How will a brain observatory change the way we see ourselves?
Animal Society
Are animals actually less tribal than we think?
Sense of Self
What if self-awareness was because of social factors?
Take a blast into the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed No Dark Matter, English Study Bias, Private Medicine, Babies Love Opera, Underwater Pollinators, No Symptoms, Bat Music, Scared Flies, Mini-Brains, Smarter Better, And Much More Science to Sing About!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed CDC Messiness, Toxo Cures Cancer, Eating Elephants, Google Warming, 8000 Year Old Brains, Squirrel Urbanity, Animal Schedules, Fish Memories, Dead Animals Tell Tales, What Ladies Wear, Baby Talk, Wisdom Of The Confident, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!