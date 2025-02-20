19 February, 2025 – Episode 1003 – The Science of Psyops

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Annalee Newitz, Fish, Fruit Flies, Not So Sweetner, Anti-bacterial Anti-depressants, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

“The Agency finds, based on your performance,

that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the Agency would be in the public interest.”



168 laid off from the NSF

Hiring is frozen in national science and public health agencies

1800 laid off from the doe

Including individuals involved in the Hanford nuclear site remediation, Pnnl, & Bonneville power production

NOAA is laying off 10% of its workforce

Last week as the northwest experienced a freezing snow & ice storm, the national weather service radar suddenly just stopped working

Measles is spreading.

Who is keeping track?

Vaccines should be the thing holding it back.

No one even knows where bird flu is at

The regular flu is having a field day

Universities are suddenly

Tightening their wallets.

Some 250,000 without jobs nationally?

Legal battles might turn the tables.

Judges reminding white house lawyers

That biology is not a fairy tale.

With so much going on

The chaos seems to have won

But, remember your thoughts are your own.

And each act of kindness is resistance along this road.

And, that this week in science!

The Interview!

We want to welcome our guest, Annalee Newitz, to TWIS. You can find them on their Tech Splosion website.

Annalee Newitz has a PhD in English & American studies from UC Berkeley, worked with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, founded Io9, was the editor-in-chief for Gizmodo & actually accepted a pitch from me once upon a time, they work with ARS Technica among other science & tech news outlets, hosts the Hugo Award winning podcast ‘Our Opinions Are Correct‘, has written several science & science fiction books, including ‘Terraformers‘ & most recently ‘Stories are Weapons: Psychological Warfare & the American mind‘. they have a new fiction book on the horizon this year about noodle-making robot restauranteurs. It was really just wonderful to have you here on TWIS, Annalee. Thank you again for joining us, especially in this particular moment in history.

Dr. Kiki and Annalee dig into the science of psyops in this interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

Support us on Patreon!

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Fish

They recognize human faces!

Fruit flies on a carousel?

Now this is what science is for!!

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick stories with Kiki!

Not So Sweet

Why is the sweetener aspartame bad for health?

Anti-bacterial Antidepressant

Do SSRIs protect against infection & sepsis, and how?

Support us on Patreon!

Support Science Talk 2025!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, what is psyops??)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY! YOU CAN EVEN DO IT FROM THE TOILET.

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Life & SATURN, Dainish Bog Body, Bulls & Balls, ADHD, Propagandist AI, Authoritarian Science, Gazeboed, Viral Brains, Meaning & Melody, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed AIDS Monkey Vaccine, Hazy Mars, Brush With A Star, Science Is Better, Sexist Neanderthals, Chimps Learn Language, Pigeon Smarts, Ladybug Guards, Monster Hurricanes, Epigenome Database, Talking Language, Quiet Speech Center, Quiet America, Senseless Munchies, Caramel Cancer, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!