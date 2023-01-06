04 January 2023 – Episode 907 – Happy New Year of Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Cancer Vaccine, Microplastic, Lucky Pigs, Wasps, Glass Frogs, Seeing Voices, Hairy Research, And Much More Science…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube and Twitch!

Another year, and another page to turn.



But, instead of looking back, we now focus once again on the most recent discoveries the most impressive science (or maybe the most interesting? eyebrow-raising?) that will propel us into a better future.



Join us for another year of This Week in Science!

What is the science news THIS week?

Cancer Vaccine

Will this one kill & prevent brain cancer?

It’s not grandpa’s ears, it’s his brain!

It may not be the loss of hearing that makes it harder for older individuals to understand you, it may instead be that their brain has lost the ability to filter out conflicting sounds.

Microplastic Problems

Looks like they ARE bad for fish.

Science textbooks do climate change dirty

Without info on solutions and with limited data, the climate section of your textbook isn’t as up-to-date as we would like.

Lucky Pigs

Researchers have kind of fixed erectile dysfunction in pigs.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Male wasps may lack stingers but they won’t let that stop them!

They have something else very stinger-like right there!

How did the glass frog hide his blood?

In his liver of course!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Seeing Voices

Our brains mix visual & auditory brain areas in conjunction for the identification of voices from a very early processing stage.

Hairy Research

Comparing the evolution of conserved gene regions in different mammals suggests when hair is lost more mutations happen.

