21 January, 2026 – Episode 1044 – Why Tilt at Windmills?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview with Dr. Clare Fieseler, Windmill, Acetaminophen, Fight Aging, Artificial Light & Pollen, Bloody Mossies, T. rex, Hot Tubbin, Howler Monkeys, Cow Tools, Cow Food, and Much More!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When the weather is bitter,

How do you find a glimmer

of warmth, goodwill, or joy?

Do you curl up indoors?

Find new places to explore?

Resist hostile occupation?

Celebrate Congress funding science in this great nation?

Witness illegal kidnappings with neighbors?

Sing protest songs of the day?

Scroll for baby animal dopamine hits?

Or, do you check out

This Week in Science?

Coming up next…

HELP TWIS GROW! GET YOUR FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

The Interview!

We’re starting the show off with an interview tonight.

Our guest is Dr. Clare Fieseler, a scientist and journalist whose work focuses on people coping with a changing ocean and a warming world. Clare is a recipient of the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communications, is a National Geographic explorer, and does research through the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. You can find Clare’s work in National Geographic, Vox, Grist, The Washington Post, Politico, and Canary Media. Welcome to the show, Clare.x

Currently, she is covering oceans and offshore wind for Canary Media, a U.S.-based non-profit newsroom. She has been a staff reporter for POLITICO covering the green energy transition. Prior to that, Clare was an investigative reporter covering environmental issues in the South for The Post and Courier (Charleston, S.C.). In this interview Dr. Kiki and Dr. Clare get into the impacts of stopping offshore wind in the US, going to be for our energy economy & infrastructure, the reason President tRump seems so opposed to wind power, and the man who might be behind the fall of off shore wind in the US.

She is a National Geographic Explorer and maintains an unpaid research appointment at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She is currently collaborating with museum curator Nick Pyenson on a National Geographic Society-funded project combining research and visual storytelling.

Though they talk a lot about wind there is nothing long-winded about this interesting interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Quick Science News!

No Autism From Acetaminophen

Is this latest review the final word on paracetamol safety?

Fight Aging?

Get vaccinated… for shingles!

Artificial light at night extends pollen season

Turn off the porch light, you’re making me sneeze!

Bloody Mossies

Are mosquitoes in Brazil becoming hungrier for human blood?

Delayed T Rex Action

How long did it take for the T. rex to reach full size?

COW TOOLS!

Was The Far Side prescient? Are cows tool users?

TILT A WINDMILL IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, OR JUST CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, who would tilt a windmill??)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a windmill into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed The End Of Social Social Media, Climate Collusion, Researcher Targets, Smelly Spider Legs, Ants with Grudges, And Much More !

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Live from SF Sketchfest! Predatory Mice, Ark Time!, Work Life Balance, Moth Parts, Clymatia, Mother Mary Shark!, And Much More!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we present each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!