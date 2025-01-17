15 January, 2025 – Episode 999.9 – TWIS Out Of Time

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: The End Of Social Social Media, Climate Collusion, Researcher Targets, Smelly Spider Legs, Ants with Grudges, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

This episode is not an episode!

It was going to be an episode,

But, there was a bump in the road.

So, now, what was won’t be,

as it were, but will be what it is instead.

Which of course

is THIS WEEK IN SCIENCE



Some quick science news!

The End Of Social Social Media

What even is happening right now?

Climate Collusion

Who is saying what on social media?

Researcher Targets

Who is targeting public health researchers with harassment campaigns?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Spiders

Smell with their legs

Ants

They hold grudges

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

Blast From the Past!

Check Out Episode 500!

We talked about Asteroid Didn’t Kill Dinos?, Dusty Skies, Consistently Aphids, Polar Bear Penis Peril, Bisexual Beetles, Light Controlled Clock, Toxo Troubles, No More Noro?, Code Within Code, Evolutionary Proof, And Much More

Support us on Patreon!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like; how do you deal with time?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2023 and much more science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed TWIS Predicts 2015 in our annual prediction show, Cuttlefish Cues, Fake Meal Pills, No Shed Xmas, Goldilocks Abound, Disco Clam, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!