22 July, 2026 – Episode 1068 – Invasive Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Dana Page, Feral Pigs, Prescribed Burns, Climate Change, Plant Cheese, and Much More Science!

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The only constant in this world is change

Friendships fade, children grow up, historical knowledge shifts, the hip become passe.

Decay, consumption, conflict, they are all part of life.

In many ways, it is what makes life truly beautiful.

Yes, nothing stays the same, nothing is forever…

Well, except for a certain podcast perhaps? One that persists, year after year.

Dedicated to the dissemination of the latest science news…

The players may rotate, the format may shift, but one thing is for sure, you can count on

This Week in Science!

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The Interview!

We’re starting the show off with an interview tonight.

Dana Page is a trained Wildlife Biologist working on large-scale regional land management strategies.

USCS – BA Enviro Studies and USF- MS Enviro Management. Dana has over 2 decades of experience working throughout the Bay Area on a variety of projects ranging from Island Restoration off the CA coast and SF Bay, coastal grassland habitat restoration, Prescribed Fire and Rangeland Management, to name a few.

This is a fun and fascinating interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Interview Topics

Feral Pigs Vs Deer

Prescribed Burns Australia

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Climate change depends on ancestors to carry the weight

Climate changes are so quick that mutation is unlikely to save species; instead, old-school genetic variation is the key

Would you like some plant cheese?

When is dairy not dairy? Would you eat cheese, milk, or ice cream created by a plant? It may be in our future.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Interview W/Matthew Facciani, Australia, Stonehenge, Blood Pressure, Moth Dreams, Friendly Brains, Replication Win, Undoing Strokes, Meaning & Memory, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Interview w/ Dr. Enrique Abreu re: ketamine therapy for depression, So Hot!, Brain Mapping Matters, Brilliant Ducks, Turtle Shells, Zero-Knowledge Time, Bonobo Mentors, City Punk Birds, And Much More!

! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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