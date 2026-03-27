25 March, 2026 – Episode 1052 – Science myths defanged!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Hot Plants, Blair’s Animal Oopsie, Sounds About Right, In-infinite Cloning, Male Fruit Fly Flirting, Platypodes, Control Factors Mouse Vision, and Much More Sciencer!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

This lovely show has been going for a long, long time

So long in fact, that some facts are no longer facts

More than 1000 episodes and more than 25 years means science has continued to progress

And so we have some fresh, new science

That is not so slightly contradictory to previous reporting

to explore and learn about together

…on this week in science!

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Quick Science News!

Hot Plants

What happens to flowering mountain meadows when they get hot?

Blair’s Animal Oopsie

The beauty of doing this show for so long means that we can correct our misconceptions in real time. Rattlesnakes are not as deadly as babies, turns out…

Sounds About Right

Do humans agree with other animals about what sounds nice in nature?

Cloning isn’t infinite for mammals

So, back to the drawing board for my immortality quest.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Male fruit flies take an interesting approach to competition.

“Did I tell you how handsome you look tonight?” Does male courtship of other males diffuse tension?

Platypodes – still finding ways to be weird, hundreds of years later

Their fur defies previous expectations for hair pigmentation. And no one can figure out why…

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Science with Kiki!

Control Factors

Who’s driving this thing? Does it matter?

Mouse Vision

What does it look like?

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Pig Livers, Planet Power, Meme Coin, Grabby Glucose, Genomic Bottleneck, Lithium Mining, Baby Brains, Shark Sounds, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Venter’s Back!, Saturn’s Moons, Geysers of Enceladus, Hobbit Floresiensis Update, Out Of Africa, Blood-thirsty Prairie Dogs, Smart Skuas, Ant Antennae, Puppy Transplants, Cure For Aging, Stem Cells For Spines, Fridge Lasers, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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