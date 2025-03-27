26 March, 2025 – Episode 1008 – Where is the Group Chat for Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Pig Livers, Planet Power, Meme Coin, Grabby Glucose, Genomic Bottleneck, Lithium Mining, Baby Brains, Shark Sounds, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Science feels like it is under attack lately…

And it is…

but it’s not alone.

The current executive branch of the United States government

has decided that the American people are fraudsters.





That anything spent on the American people is a waste of time and money

They have determined… that the resources Americans have pooled together through taxes and invested in ourselves is a form of theft.

From who?

Policies supported by the people, paid for by the people, in order to keep us healthy, educated, and secure…

Generational commitments between citizens… each giving a little for a greater good… for infrastructure, parks, clean water, clean air, untainted food, and defense of basic human rights…



We all pitch in to keep small farms working, teachers teaching, and the elderly housed. We pitch in to provide for ourselves, our neighbors, our communities, and our nation.

A pooling of resources that has put American science ahead of the world in medicine, military, and technology…

And now… almost overnight, America has been deemed a fraud.

And most insultingly of all, by individuals who have not been pitching in their fair share… but now are looking to redistribute the peoples’ collective efforts.

The executive branch has not cut waste or fraud, returning lost revenue to the national investments or back to the people.

They are in the process of doing just the opposite, diverting the nation’s collective investments into private schemes.

Science may be under attack, but so is everything else that makes America great. Everything that is except for… This Week in Science

Coming up next.

Hear this week’s science chat!

Pig Liver For People

What happens when you give a person a pig liver transplant?

Maybe this explains America?

Maybe

Planet Power

Can power be created by the rotation of the Earth?

Meme Coin Group

To determine science funding

Grabby Glucose

Does glucose always get used for energy in the cells?

Some Science stories with Justin!

Genomic bottleneck

Lag in conservation evaluations

Lithium mining

And fresh water

Wrap up chat with Kiki!

Baby Brains

Why can’t we remember our earliest experiences?

Brain Waste

Is the aging brain merely a problem of waste removal?

Shark Sounds

Hey! Sharks make sounds!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Interview W/Michael Garfield, Broken Memories, Bigger Brains, Machine Learns Beer, Teens are the Goat, Tardii-people?, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed CDC Seriously?, Bullies In Space, World’s Biggest Impact, Vaginarray, Bout That Bass, Color Changing Fish, Mammoth DNA, Spinning Spider Sisters, Really Too Tired, Prehistoric Tools, Cesspit Science, Walkie Crockie, Lemony-Skeeters, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

