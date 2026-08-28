26 August, 2026 – Episode 1073 – What’s Up With Weather in the West?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Daniel Swain, Weather & Climate Science, Pulsating Mass, Bad Aging Science?, Get Vaccinated!, Baby Brained, and Much More!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When I leave this mortal coil,

I hope it is said

that I gave instead of took,

that I taught instead of told,

that I shared instead of stole,

that I laughed and loved

and inspired the same in others.

The world is a little less today

with the passing of Dolly and Tim.

But I hope you prefer, as I do

to think of the richness they brought

to the world while they were in it.

We are all better because of their

kindness, determination, and spirit.

Let’s all do the time warp

because we’re working 9-5

again

on tonight’s episode of

This Week in Science.



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The Interview!

Daniel Swain is a weather and climate scientist focused on the dynamics and impacts of extreme events—including droughts, floods, storms, and wildfires—on a warming planet. His primary appointment is as a climate scientist (Associate Researcher) in the California Institute for Water Resources within the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UCANR), and he has been a longtime research partner at the NSF National Center for Atmospheric Research. He’s a fellow University of California, Davis graduate, got his PhD at Stanford University (Ph.D., Earth System Science), and completed his postdoctoral work at UCLA. He also authors the widely-read Weather West blog (weatherwest.com), which provides real-time perspectives on California weather and climate, and can be found as #WeatherWest on YouTube and Bluesky.

This is a fun and fascinating interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Pulsating Mass

What if exercise just happened?

Bad Aging Science?

How much aging science is compromised because of the wrong antibodies?

Get Vaccinated!

The Shingrix recombinant shingles vaccine looks to protect against heart failure.

Baby Brained

Why can’t we remember being a baby?

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Interstellar Interloper, Mind’s Eye, Jumping Spiders, Pig Lungs, Covid Shots, Ape Medicine, Cane Toads, Bird Poop, Justin Trashes a Study, Phantom limb, Big Brainy Thumb, Nature Words, and Much More Good Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Red Hot Spot, Primordial Holes, Spinning Gas Cloud, Dingo Diet, Slothy Sloths, Interview with Bad Astronomer – Philip Plait, and Much More! ! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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