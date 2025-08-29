28 August, 2025 – Episode 1027 – You Can’t Retract Good Science

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:32:30 — 157.1MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Interstellar Interloper, Mind's Eye, Jumping Spiders, Pig Lungs, Covid Shots, Ape Medicine, Cane Toads, Bird Poop, Justin Trashes a Study, Phantom limb, Big Brainy Thumb, Nature Words, and Much More Good Science!
Scientifically Interesting News!
Interstellar Interloper
What’s up with comet 3I/Atlas?
Mind’s Eye
Is there a risk to opening the mind’s eye?
Jumping spiders see a “sea of red”
Will this mean doom for one particular species?
Pig Lung Test
What happened when researchers transplanted a pig lung into a human?
COVID shot
Can you even get the COVID shot this year?
Ape Medicine
Why are chimpanzees putting insects in their wounds?
Blair’s Animal Corner!
New ammo for cane toads
CRISPR to the rescue!
Duck!
Seabirds poop while flying, and they do so quite often. So is it really good luck to get plopped??
Science Stories with Justin!
Justin trashes a study
“I spent 3 1/2 hours trying to figure out how I was reading it wrong, turns out it was the study was trash!”
Brainy Stories with Kiki!
Phantom Limb Mistake
Does phantom limb syndrome arise in the brain or the periphery?
Big Brainy Thumb
What does the thumb have to do with the brain?
Nature Words
Where are they going?
This Week in Science Questions!
