27 April, 2022 – Episode 873 – This Show has Teeth!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Death, Regeneration, Fear, All Your Base, Snot Bugs, Yamanaka factor, Locating Lupus, Lockdowns, New mRNA Vaccines, Great Tits, Teeth, Fire Control, Microbe Survivalists, Brain Ocean, Altered Arousal, And Much More…
Some quick science news you can appreciate!
All Your Base
Every RNA & DNA base has been found in meteorites, providing evidence for panspermia.
More kids die from ____ than anything else
Guns. The answer is guns.
It’s the small ones you gotta worry about
Confirmed, the smaller the scorpion the more deadly.
Snot Bugs
Some bacteria live the life — they stimulate mucus production in humans so that they can eat it.
Yamanaka factor, cell regeneration
Regenerating body parts could be the health care of the future.
Locating Lupus
The genetic mutation responsible for Lupus has been found.
Want a COVID Update?
Government lockdown
Stricter lockdowns seemed to have a better effect on mental health than not so strict versions
PPE vs Lockdowns
Trying to lockdown just the most vulnerable and letting everyone else do what they want could have led to many more deaths.
New mRNA Vaccine?
Arcturus Therapeutics reported successful results of its phase 1 clinical trial of 17,000 people in Vietnam.
Retraction
An influential study suggesting the benefits of high doses of vitamin D for COVID 19 patients has been retracted after issues with randomization of patients were reported.
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
CATAPULTING SPIDERS! TO ESCAPE POST-COITAL CANNIBALISM!!
In what is perhaps the best science story ever, orb weaver males catapult away from females to end their courtship in order to avoid becoming dessert.
75-year-long Great Tit study reveals the reality of climate change.
After this extremely long study, the timing of the first hatch started a whole month earlier in the year. In just 75 years, our changing climate has accelerated. What does this mean for our feathered friends around the world?
The teeth are coming from outside the house
Bloodworms form copper teeth by absorbing marine sediments. Is it just me or does that sound like the next x-man?
What science news does Justin have?
Fire Control
Canada needs to use indigenous forest stewardship methods.
Microbe Survivalists
Some microbes don’t worry about fire.
You’ll show your teeth in a smile with this extra science with Dr. Kiki!
Fixing Fear
Researchers figure out where a chemical compound acts in the brain to extinguish fear memories.
Brain Ocean
Your brain is like an ocean. Well, not really, but kind of.
Altered Arousal
It’s all about the waves, man.
Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, how to have greater longevity?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!
