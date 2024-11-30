27 November, 2024 – Episode 995 – A TWISgiving Stuffed with Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Positively Energetic, Life found on an asteroid?, Pokémon Go, No Neutrinos, Embedded lab on a chip, Peach Reach, Coral Vitamins, New Pollinators, Neanderthal Adhesive, Cannabis Psychosis, Turned Off, Turkey Talk, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We live in an age where science and technology have changed almost everything.

The way we eat, work, travel, communicate,

How we entertain ourselves, heal ourselves, and learn about the world.

Everything is different than it once was,

And if you think it’s over,

Buddy, it ain’t but just begun.

The coming revolution in AI,

The unavoidable impacts of climate change,

The new geopolitical dynamics.

Will all affect what tomorrow looks like,

The way we eat, work, travel, communicate,

How we entertain ourselves, heal ourselves, and learn about the world.

But one thing will remain the same,

There will always be more,

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Positively Energetic

How a massive collaboration detected a massive signal from space…

Life found in space?

On an Asteroid!

Ulterior Motives

Pokémon Go

No Neutrinos

Where are the sterile neutrinos?

Embedded lab

On a Chip

Peach Reach

How did peaches make their way across North America?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Could that coral take a vitamin??

It turns out yes, and these aren’t the hoax your multivitamin might be!

A new pollinator enters the field: Ethiopian wolves!

Despite being a carnivore and a predator, these wolves love sweet nectar, and help spread pollen in the process!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Neanderthal Adhesive

Manufacturing site found in Gibraltar cave

Psychosis

Before cannabis

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Turned Off

What determines whether a female chooses a particular mate?

Turkey Talk

Why are turkeys so big now?

The Alliance

What was eaten at the first Thanksgiving?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what should we have for TWISgiving??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Climate Action, Surprising Cloacal Kiss, Cysts In The Snow, Angry Lady Flies, Aging Lady Chimps, Panama Protests, WHOA-Man, Bonobos, Neuronal WiFi, Bacterial Overlords, And Much More Under the Beaver Moon!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Revisiting Triclosan, Shields Up, Life Abides, Poo Rockets, For family Fights, Turtles In A Tree, Frog Maps, Mines Bad, Ambulance Calls, A New Bird, Memory Map, Imagination Is Different, Virtual Brains Noisey Spiders, Whoya Gut In There?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

