29 July, 2026 – Episode 1069 – The Dish on Disease-in-a-Dish

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Dannielle Engle, PhD, Pancreatic Cancer, Gut Memories, Memorable Brain Changes, and Much More Science to Dish About!

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There once was a cell from a patient

It was always useful adjacent.

With more than a wish

It’s now in a dish,

And, new therapies are possibly nascent.

Learn all about it here on This Week in Science.



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The Interview!

We’re starting the show off with an interview tonight.

Dannielle Engle, PhD, is an American biologist and assistant professor of the regulatory biology laboratory at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. Engle’s research aims at improving detection and treatment of pancreatic cancer.

She received her B.A. from Northwestern University in Biology and Asian Studies and her Ph.D. in Biology from the University of California, San Diego. She recently published a paper in Cell Stem Cell describing a new platform using patient-derived pancreatic organoids for disease study and development of personalized treatments.

This is a fun and fascinating interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Gut Memories

The stomach is involved with memory formation. Who knew?

Memorable Brain Changes

Your brain cells swell when you learn new stuff.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Atomic Slits, Vaccines Work, Wifi Fingerprint, Ancient Teeth, Deep Life, Fat for Tumors, Immunity in your head, Cultural Function, Brain Generics, and Much More Science you can trust!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Red Hot Spot, Primordial Holes, Spinning Gas Cloud, Dingo Diet, Slothy Sloths, Interview with Bad Astronomer – Philip Plait, and Much More!

! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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