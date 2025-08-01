30 July, 2025 – Episode 1024 – This is the Science You Can Trust

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Atomic Slits, Vaccines Work, Wifi Fingerprint, Ancient Teeth, Deep Life, Fat for Tumors, Immunity in your head, Cultural Function, Brain Generics, and Much More Science you can trust!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

In a world where creating confusion is an art form, facts are treated like fickle things

Where algorithms shape opinions faster than a research rat can catch a cold

Where science can be drowned out by airwaves of propaganda

There remains a beacon… not necessarily of hope,

But a flickering in the darkness all the same

A signal cutting through the static,

A conversation carried on by giants

A method slinking past the madness

The scientific method.

Each week, we gather here to celebrate the victories of science

wrestle with its puzzling defeats

and share the wonders that each reveals.

The science we discuss is real, reviewed, and recent

So recent, in fact, that we named the show…

This Week in Science!



Quick Science News!

Atomic Slits

How does the double-slit experiment hold up in 2025, the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology?

How well the COVID-19 vaccine really worked

Was COVID-19 vaccination worth it?

WiFi Fingerprint

Will WiFi be catching criminals soon?

Ancient Chinese teeth

Unearthed teeth reveal human diversity in China during the Middle Pleistocene.

Deep Life

Who can live at the bottom of the Marianas Trench?

Stories you can Trust with Justin!

Animal fat or plant fat.

Which do tumors prefer?

Immunity

Might be in your head

Stories to Know with Kiki!

Cultural Function

What is executive function? Are we even measuring the basic functions of the human brain?

Brain Generics

What does the future of brain interfaces look like? Pretty generic, according to a recent report.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, When is a Power Grid a Metaphor???)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed The Nose Knows, COVID-19 in Wildlife, Flying Hippos, Warp Drive, CBG, Toxo for Good, Komodo Dragons, Snakes, Doctors, Firearms, No Buy AI, Agents of Fear, Attractive Odors, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Space Update Madness, EmDrive Maybe? Auroras In Space, Synchronizing Pendulums, Supersymmetry, Powerful Laser, Why Be Viking?, AI Warfare, Compulsory College, Scientist Makers, And Much More!

If you love TWIS, and all the science news we present each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

