31 July, 2024 – Episode 980 – How is Science Just Like the Olympics?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: The Nose Knows, COVID-19 in Wildlife, Flying Hippos, Warp Drive, CBG, Toxo for Good, Komodo Dragons, Snakes, Doctors, Firearms, No Buy AI, Agents of Fear, Attractive Odors, And Much More Science!
Some quick science news!
The Nose Knows
Is the first line of medical defense against respiratory viruses actually your nose?
COVID-19
Is widespread in wildlife
When hippos fly
What happens to species over time?
Watching For Warp Drive
Could gravitational wave detectors also show us warp drive signatures of advanced spacefaring alien species?
CBG
reduces anxiety
Toxo For Good!
Maybe parasites can be allies?
Blair’s Animal Corner!
The dragon in the iron teeth
Add that to the list of ways the Komodo is a formidable opponent
This just in, invasive snake bad at snake-ing
And that somehow makes them a worse nuisance
What Science News Does Justin Have?
Not Trusting Doctors
Even when they are being awesome
Regulating firearms reduces firearm mortality
How surprising!
What humans are good at…
Listen and find out
Some Science stories with Kiki!
No Buy AI
Does hearing the term AI make you more or less likely to buy?
Agents Of Fear
What molecules are at the root of our fear responses?
Attractive Odors
Are we measuring things correctly?
