4 December, 2024 – Episode 996 – Why Do We Do the Things We Do?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Why Glyphosate, Immune or Nervous?, No Sleep in College, Freaky Friday Mouse, Neanderthal Interventions, Mammoth, Muscle Molecules, Tattoo Technology, Emotional History, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When humans do things, they don’t always know why.

They wake up, knowing it is because of an alarm.

They eat because of the time, or due to hunger.

They bathe, brush teeth, and dress themselves appropriately for the day, or the night, with an eye on the weather.

They work, because if they didn’t there would be consequences.

And they sleep because they know they need to be well rested

before the alarm goes off again…

Humans are of course slightly more complicated than this

But the essential human attributes these days

Consists of lists of necessary routines that

While they may be aware of needing to do them

They might not always know why

Some of the humans regularly tune into this show

Where they jump into a conversation

About recent research, filling their heads with science-y news

But do they know why they do this?

Or do they only know that if they didn’t

They wouldn’t know what they are not about to miss

Here on

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Still Bad

Are we surprised that glyphosate continues to give us bad news?

Immune or Nervous?

This changes everything we knew about motor function and neural activity

Muscle Molecules

Will we be able to build muscle without working out one day?

No Sleep In College!

Feeling tired? Lonely? You aren’t alone.

Freaky Friday Mouse Style

What happens when you give mice a human microbiome?

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Neanderthal Inventions

Neanderthals invented the hand stencil

Mammoth, it’s what’s for Dinner

And breakfast… and lunch…

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Tattoo Technology

What if doctors could measure your brain activity with a tattoo?

Where Are You Feeling?

How have emotions changed through history?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what should we have for TWISgiving??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Interview W/Tom Merritt, Open Carbon Data, Biobots, Dolphins, Optimism, Unity, Goodbye Offices, Ketamine, Mice, Birds, Penguins, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Photonic Radiative Cooling! What?!?, Atmospheric Annihilation, Dried Up Dwarves, Radiation Station, Smarter Mice, Worms Eat Plastic, Drill Bugs Drill, King Richard Remains, Odor Me This, Panda Flexibility, Reef Sounds, Ceasing Smoking, Seeing The Unseeable, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

