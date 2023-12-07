6 December, 2023 – Episode 953 – Jump on into the Science Gazpacho

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Tom Merritt, Open Carbon Data, Biobots, Dolphins, Optimism, Unity, Goodbye Offices, Ketamine, Mice, Birds, Penguins, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Some quick science news!

Open Carbon Data

NASA is making its data on carbon emissions available through Greenhouse Gas Centers.

Body Repairing Biobots?

Would you let cellular robots repair your ailing internal organs?

Stimulating Recovery

Deep brain stimulation was reported to successfully help a small sample of people suffering from traumatic brain injury regain lost cognitive abilities.

Dolphin Sense

It’s not just fishes with electical senses.

Optimism Overshoot

Is being overly optimistic a bad thing? Science says maybe.

Unify This

If they’re right they unified quantum physics and gravity. And they have a way to test if they’re right!

Goodbye Offices

Nick Bloom, an economics professor at Stanford University who studies workplace trends says the “return to the workplace is dead.”

50 years later…

Takeoff December 24 in Florida on the first ULA launch. Attempt landing January 25.

He lies, uh

In a Turing Test study, Eliza did better than GPT 3.5. But not better than GPT 4

The Techie Interview!

Tom is an award-winning independent tech podcaster and host of regular tech news and information shows. Follow Tom on Mastodon @acedtect@mstdn.social or check out his website http://tommerritt.com

Tom hosts Sword and Laser, a science fiction and fantasy podcast, and book club with Veronica Belmont. He also co-hosts Daily Tech News Show, covering the most important tech issues of the day with the smartest minds in technology.

Tom also hosts Cordkillers with Brian Brushwood, bringing people the news they need to watch the TV shows and movies they want when they want and how they want them. That’s not all! There’s also It’s a Thing with Molly Wood, A Word with Tom Merritt with some of the smartest most interesting people on the planet, and Know A Little More. All his shows are listed on the subscription page.

Dr. Kiki and Tome get all techie in this fun interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Dr. Kiki’s Animal Corner!

Ketamine Brain

Ketamine changes mice minds.

Mouse Self

Self-recognition in mice? What does this mean for all these ketamine studies?

Bird Gratification

Some birds can delay gratification, but some do it better than others.

Many micro-naps add up for these flightless birds.

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Paleo Feud?, DNA, Club Competition, ADHD, Lying Toddlers, Cold Noses, Lady Locust, Animal Sounds, Just Good News, Ancient Kid Crafts, Neuralink Concerns, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Dead Comets Have No Tails, Asian Space Race, GMO Corn Retraction, Memory Sperm, Oldest Human DNA Evah, Crocs Are Smarter Still, Sneaky Sharks, Interview w/ Richard Price of Academia.edu, Matching Your Mate, Promise For Huntington’s, Grab A Bartender, Frisky Fruit Flies, Planet Formation Quandary, Axions Are Dark Matter?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

