7 January, 2026 – Episode 1042 – Sanitize Your Timeline with Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: COVID Cases, Surprising Survival, Oldest Humans?, Old Poison, 400-year-old shark eyes, Bacterial Brains, Treating Alzheimer’s Disease, and Much More Science!
Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
Quick Science News!
COVID Cases
COVID-19 still kills approximately 100,000 people per year in the US. We could save lives with more comprehensive vaccination among vulnerable populations.What will happen to this and othe disease rates if vaccinations are less promoted?
Surprising Survival
Ammonites lasted longer than we thought
Oldest Humans?
Did researchers discover evidence supporting the idea that humans emerged out of Africa?
Old Poison
Hunters used poison on arrowheads 60,000 years ago. When did they learn to use toxins for the hunt?
Blair’s Animal Corner!
400 year old shark eyes
No, it isn’t something decaying in a cave somewhere, it’s a working eyeball!
Science stories with Kiki!
Bacterial Brains
What happens when you give primate bacteria to mice?
Treating Alzheimer’s Disease
Will we be able to prevent and treat AD one day? Perhaps with simple supplements or auditory stimulation?
This Week in Science Questions!
Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions!
Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!
Take a blast into the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed What does TWIS think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2024 and Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Interview w/ Futurist and Author, Amy Webb, Review of 2016 Predictions, Predictions for 2017, And Much More! Tilting into the past with TWIS!