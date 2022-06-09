8 June, 2022 – Episode 879 – Oceans of Science on Ocean Day

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Cancer Remission, We’re in the bad place, Noise pollution, Marsbucha, Rock on!!!, Zinc Poles, Ladies, always ask about your birth control, Ugly fish, Kelp, Otters, Conservatives die sooner, Welfare, Metabolites, Fungal Vision, Fungeyes, No Pole Swap?, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The world is going to hell in a handbasket but there are things we can do to prevent it.



We need the willpower that’s it, just the willpower to do it!

We can halt the rise of carbons in the atmosphere that threatens our cities, our food sources, and the intricate web of every living creature on the planet.



If we have the willpower to make some changes we can reduce gun deaths, homelessness, poverty, and hate if we have the willpower to make some changes.



We can overcome illness, manage pathologies, and cure diseases if we have the willpower to make some changes.



The changes aren’t impossible, they aren’t even hard the changes we need to reach a sustainable, healthy, secure future are already available to us!



We just lack the willpower to act, to do, to engage and actually, that’s not true, willpower has nothing to do with it.



We just lack the knowledge of how to act, how to do, how to engage and actually, again, that’s also not entirely true because we have the knowledge of how to act, how to do, and how to engage we know the outcomes of actions.

We know the outcomes of change.



And we know the outcome of the status quo.

If you’re not concerned with the threats of the status quo if you aren’t activated to do some form of activism if you are not interested if you do not care you have not been listening to This Week in Science.



An ocean of quick science news you can appreciate!

Cancer Remission

In a small study, all patients treated with immunotherapy for rectal cancer are in remission.

We’re in the bad place

CO2 over 420ppm

Noise pollution works on human children

Noisy schools had students with concentration problems, proving once again that humans are just animals.

Marsbucha

Kombucha microbes survived the harsh environment of simulated Mars thanks to cellulose suggesting the bacterial polysaccharide might be a good signal for life on other planets.

Rock on!!! Life will be found everywhere

RNA spontaneously forms on basalt lava glass.

Zinc Poles

Zinc concentrations were essential to life in the polar oceans.

Ladies, always ask about your birth control

…cause your DR might not tell you… Some anesthetics have impacts on birth control, but many physicians neglect to mention it.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Ugly fish need our help!

No surprises in a finding that ugly fish need more conservation assistance, while pretty fish are well… sitting pretty…

Kelp to the rescue!

Kelp forests reduce ocean acidification, so bring on the seaweed, baby!!!

Otters pay attention to their buddies

They watch to see if something is safe, but when it comes to problem-solving, it’s every otter for themselves!

What science news does Justin have?

Conservatives die sooner

Correlation is not causation but it doesn’t look good

Better outcomes with welfare

Helping people apparently, helps people who knew?

Dive into these science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Metabolites Matter

A bacterial metabolite from the gut causes cell death in the brain.

Fungal Vision or Fungeyes

Fungi with eyes? What?!?

No Pole Swap?

A new study says that we are NOT due for a switch of our magnetic poles!

