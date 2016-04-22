20 April, 2016 – Episode 563 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Bad Bleaching Down Under, Earth Day Plus, Dutch Decisions, Moving Forward, Stinky Lemurs, Mice On Ice, Panamanian Primate, CRISPR Mushrooms, CRISPR Advances, Iron Eaters, Ant Rafts, Interview w/ Jess Pelaez from Blueprint Earth, And Much More…

Great Barrier Reef Bleaching

93% of the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing bleaching to some degree this year, and while there is an expecteded 50% mortality in the northern sector, the central and southern portions are expected to recover.

An Agreement For The Ages?

Obama and China’s Prime Minster are expected to sign a climate treaty on April 22nd that will inspire countries around the world to proactively work to mitigate the effects of climate change.

No Gas Cars?

The Dutch have voted to ban sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2025, and while the motion has yet to be ratified by the Dutch Senate, it’s a drastic move.

10 Years To Sustainable?

A new analysis suggests that it could be possible to move completely away from fossil fuel use… if there is a coordinated and organized effort.

Interview with Jess Pelaez, Co-founder and CEO of Blueprint Earth

Lemurs are stinky!

And know best how to combine their glorious odors!!

Lab rats might be too cold to give us any good information.

They might not be responding to our new cancer treatments because they’re chilly! Crank up the heat in honor of #worldlabanimalday

Panama Papers full of monkey business

1st North American Monkey discovered.

GM Mushrooms Are OK!

Mushrooms genetically modified to stay fresh longer using the CRISPR/Cas9 editing system have been approved by the USDA.

CRISPR News!

A new advancement might bring us closer to treating human genetic diseases.

Iron eating microbes

New microbes have been discovered using iron as an energy source instead of oxygen.

Ants have jobs inside their rafts.

And they stick to what they are best at. Most interesting, ants on the bottom don’t die!!!

