06 May, 2026 – Episode 1057 – Science de Mayo

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Guest Host Philip Shane, Death Of A Great Mind, Plastic Heat, Fish Filth, Swedish Power, Double Trouble, Sweet Myelin, Folding Proteins, Baby Mom Yawns, and Much More Science!

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What kind of legacy does a great mind leave

When it shifts from this mortal coil?

What is left after all has been done and said?

What remains of the hopes and dreams

when people remember the man who had been?

Is it the buildings?

The centers?

The labs?

The papers?

Is it the many presentations upon so many stages

That leaves the rest of humanity to guess

What would have been done next?

Or is it the students?

The colleagues?

The nemeses and friends?

Will those who speak now

forever create the space

You inhabit in our minds?

Or, is what is said here on

This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Death Of A Great Mind

Last week, Craig Venter, the spearhead of synthetic biology, died. What comes next?

Plastic Heat

Are microplastics accelerating the warming of our planet?

Fish Filth

How long can Norwegian fish farms last if they’re swimming in filth?

Swedish Power

Why is Sweden digging a giant pit in the ground?

Double Trouble

When the “Big One” hits, will it take both California & Oregon?

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Blair’s Podcast Corner

Fantastical Field Guide

Finding the real-world inspiration for the fantastical creatures from your favorite fiction

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More Science with Kiki!

Sweet Myelin

How does the body know when to build myelin?

Folding Proteins

Is your multivitamin helping your proteins get folded?

Baby Mom Yawns

Why do babies yawn when their moms do???

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Tiny Life, Human Fungus, Honeyguides, Survey Says, Vaccines and Menstruation, Art with Porpoise, Cuttlefish, Shrimp, Brain Computer Interface, Neanderthals, Tiny Town, On Being, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS How Ketamine Lifts, Weight Loss Gains, Dinos And Dung Beetles, Traumatic Insemination, Interview w/ Dr. Amro Hamdoun from UCSD, Rok Runestone Re-Read, Rhino Seed Vault?, 1 Trillion Friends?, Robo-Clicker For Dogs, How To Boil Water On Mars, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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