7 May, 2025 – Episode 1014 – Science! You Get What You Pay For!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Tiny Life, Human Fungus, Honeyguides, Survey Says, Vaccines and Menstruation, Art with Porpoise, Cuttlefish, Shrimp, Brain Computer Interface, Neanderthals, Tiny Town, On Being, and Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following hour of programming contains scientific material

While currently still legal at the time of this recording,

Who even knows anymore!

Regardless of what weirdness is yet to come

Science! Will continue.

Here on This Week in Science!

Quick Science News!

Tiny Life?

What is alive even anyway?

Human Gut

Liver fungus

Honeyguides

With a score to settle

Survey Says!

People like science, but what about the weather?

Menstrual Patterns

Do vaccines change menstrual patterns

Art With Porpoise

How can ancient poems help us understand ecological history?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER POWER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Cuttlefish

Waving cuttlefish say hey, or maybe they don’t

Shrimp Carbon

Where shrimp get their carbon, and it isn’t where you think

Support us on Patreon!

Some Stories with Justin!

Brain computer

Computer interface

Striking Neanderthals

Middle Paleolithic stone tool technology

Brainy stories with Kiki!

Tiny Town

How do we learn to navigate our world?

On Being

How does consciousness work? Do we even know?

This Week in Science Questions!

This week we have some comments from listeners like you!!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, When is a Power Grid a Metaphor???)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Glueballs Exist!, Cows, Parrot Parents, Leprosy, Bad Business, Light Vaporization, Neanderface, Olive Oil, Hybrid Brains, Brain Scaffolding, Tiny Implants, Implant Abandonment, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Hologram Or No?, Nasty Politicses, One In Six, DIY IQ?, Warm-Hearted Fish, Bad Birdfeeders, NASA Tech, Far Away Galaxy, Tooth-Dragging Penis Worm, Phosphorus For All, Bridging A Gap, Birds Are Older, Ethanol Smog, Beardpooplegate, And Much More!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!