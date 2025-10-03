1 October, 2025 – Episode 1032 – This One Is For the Fearless

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Cassini, Fungal Evolution, Swimming Jaguars, Mouse Microbes, Cancer News, Lizard Snake, Dodo Birds, Electricity & Crabs, Cold Robot, Getting Oldest, Junk Food Brain, and Much More Fearless Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The world lost one of the good ones today.

This week, science mourns the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall,

primatologist and conservationist extraordinaire.

For over six decades, she blurred the lines between human and chimpanzee

intellect, behavior, and emotion…

The first to reveal tool use by non-human hands…

She dared to identify emotional states in chimpanzee eyes,

and kinship in chimpanzee communities…

Concepts so foreign to the scientific dogma at the time,

and yet so apparent to the young, open-minded observer

She showed us that to understand nature, you must respect it.

To save it, you must fight for it.

From the jungles of Tanzania to the halls of the United Nations,

from bare bones research huts to the Jane Goodall Institute,

She leaves behind a scientific movement.

We all live in a world forever changed by one woman’s courage

to listen to the voices of the wild.

Forever missed but never forgotten here on

This Week in Science

Fearless Stories of the Week!

Return of Cassini

Is there life in them distant moons?

Fungal evolution

timeline update

Holy swimming jaguars

Cats don’t like water? News to these beauties!

Momma Mouse Microbes

How are bacteria involved in female reproduction? New research suggests they are essential.

Just good news…

cancer

Lizard Snake

A new fossil straddles the line between lizard & snake.

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Is the dodo coming back?

It’s been a minute since we chatted dodo… let’s check in on their progress

Female crabs can feel the electricity

Unfortunately, it’s not coming from males, it’s coming from underwater power cables…

Science Stories with Justin!

The robot that came in from the cold

G1 humanoid robots caught spying for China

Brainy Stories with Kiki!

Getting Oldest

How is a supercentenarian different from you?

Junk Food Brain

Poor memory? Blame the junk food!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed It’s Nobel Time!!!, Pessimistic Bees, Birds Of A Foot, Plunging Biodiversity?, Combining Jellies, Run Time?, Distant Mirror, DNA Maps, Eating Alzheimer’s, Divided Days, And Much More Fearless Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Nobel Prizes!, Giraffe Necks. Naledi Feet, The Cone Zone, Poop Mimicry, Nuptial Gifts, Chernobyl Cheer, Interview on Octopuses w/ Dr. Richard Ross, Psychic Robots, Stimulating Sex, And Much More Fearless Science!

