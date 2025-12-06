03 December, 2025 – Episode 1040 – What’s in a Name?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: NREL Rename, Red Head Problems, Too Hot for Plants, Cat Companions, Visualize Science, Battery Battering, And Much More in The Name of Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

What’s in a name?

That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.

Right?

If we rename a National Laboratory to something less functionary,

Does that change its function?

Or, does it just make it easier for that function to be altered?

Thoughts like this and more on

This Week in Science.



Join Kiki in the Name of Science!

Not The Same

Why rename the National Renewable Energy Lab now?

Red Head Problems?

Are wound healing issues related to hair color?

Too Hot to Handle

Why did plants stop working 56 million years ago?

Cat Companions

What were the first cats to hang with humans?

How To Visualize Science

Seriously, this one is for the people who need it.

Battery Battering

Why does Kiki love this study so much??? Because it’s a science smackdown!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Why Glyphosate, Immune or Nervous?, No Sleep in College, Freaky Friday Mouse, Neanderthal Interventions, Mammoth, Muscle Molecules, Tattoo Technology, Emotional History, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Changing Climate, Power Over Temperature, Evidence Pouring In, Death From Suffocation, Coal World, Dino Vessels, Cuttle Tactics, Finch Fights, Planty Free Will, Beast Brain Genes, Grandmother Protection, Genetic Ethics, Sticky Webs, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

