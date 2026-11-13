What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Cold, Heart Repair, Noise, Elephant Bots, Friendly Foxes, Dark Mushrooms, Cat’s Meow, and Much More Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When we celebrate those who fought

because of governmental decisions

to allow us the freedoms we have today,

it makes me stop and think

that it might be nice

to eventually celebrate

all those who helped us get to a point

of never fighting a war again?

Why fight only so we can repeat atrocities?

Why die only so people can die again?

It’s not just personal freedom

these battles have been fought over,

it’s the freedom from war… forever.

As we celebrate the people who have fought for our freedoms

in a country battling increased surveillance

and increasing global aggression,

it seems appropriate to express that freedom

in a battle-free zone.

This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

What’s Colder Than Cold?

Bose-Einstein condensates in space!

Heart Repair?

Is this a potential therapy for heart tissue repair after heart attack?

Nodule Neighborhoods

Just one more reason NOT to allow deep-sea mining.

The Art Of Noise

In conversations, apparently, it’s better to have some noise.

Signal To Noise

How many of your conversations exist in “the Goldilocks Zone” between chaos and rigidity?

Elephant Bots

Will future space robots be cooperative elephant trunks?

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Friendly Foxes

What does the fox brain… do differently when it is domesticated?

Dark Mushrooms

Deadly AND trippy, these mushrooms have it all.

Meow Means Hey!

Yes, your cat is talking to you.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed Causing Disease, Malaria, Education Interrupted, Super Nova Shape, Super Nova Questions, Horny Bee, Lady Brains, Brain Fixes, Organoid Issues, Memory Growth, and Much More Science & Wine!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed CRISPR For Humans, CO2 You Know, Bacterial Control, Cockatools, Personality And Pigs, Underwater Archeology, Math And Coffee, Anti Bacterial Humans, Tickling Rats, Bird Poop Cooling, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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