12 March, 2025 – Episode 1006 – Knowledge Dies in Silence

This Week: Space, Space, and More Space!, Plastic Plant Problems, Bigger Cells, Democracy & Murder?, East Asian Lineage, Alzheimer’s, It’s All in Your Head, And Much More Science Knowledge!

As of the airing of this broadcast…

The US government has incarcerated a student for practicing free speech on a university campus.

Mahmoud Khalil was actively involved in protesting the war on GAZA at Columbia University last year.

His green card, which was in good standing, was revoked and Khalil was sent to a detention center in Jena, Louisiana, presumably for being in the country illegally… though it was seemingly only revoked in order to arrest him.

The reason he was sent to a detention center in Jena, Louisiana, not New York where he was arrested… likely a form of federal judge shopping, courts being more conservative there…. But it also takes Khalil far from friends, family, and lawyers… making his defense more difficult.



America… students, citizens, visitors from abroad… we warned

This is a violation of everything we hold sacred.

This is not law enforcement.

This is government opinion enforced by force.

This is exactly what tyranny looks like.

And it does not happen in a free country.

With that, I now bring us back to

This Week in Science!

Sharing our Knowledge of this week’s science news!

SPAAAAAAAAACE…

What’s up in space this week?

More Space!

Another way to look for life in spaaaace

Plastic Plant Problems

What happens when plants eat microplastics?

Bigger Cells Better View

Who needs a powerful microscope when you can just enlarge the subject?

Some Science stories with Justin!

Is democracy safe?

We can figure that out with murder?

East Asians

Do they originate from a different human lineage?

Science in your head with Kiki!

New Alheimer’s Targets

Are we making progress in understanding Alzheimer’s disease?

Stop Speaking

It’s all in your head.

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed People Looking Up, Milky Way Flares, Old Stars, Martian Dirt, Weaponized Beetles, Shark Food, Stone Age Bear, Orca, Flexible Neurons, Good Internet, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Exercise Hormone Myth, Drugs For Life, Good Old Brains, Consciousness Network, Menopausal Orcas, Unrealistic Canaries, Rise Of The Boodies, Making Mouse Memories, What Flash-Backs?, Chameleon Color Change, Neander Art, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

