14 January, 2026 – Episode 1043 – The Uncertainty of Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Hot Waters, Plastic Bombshell?, The Desert, African EV’s, Red Hair Reason, Queen Bees, AI Issues, Deer Scrapings, Pore Problems, Rhythm Recognitions, and Much More Science!

Quick Science News!

Hot Waters

Why should we be concerned about rising ocean temperatures and heat absorbsion?

Plastic Bombshell?

How accurate are all of the studies finding our bodies filled with plaastics?

The desert isn’t so barren afterall.

To some but not many’s shock and awe, the desert is full of life

African EVs

How fast could electric vehicles begin to replace internal combustion cars in Africa?

Red Hair Reason

Could red hair actually be a mechanism for managing toxic levels of cysteine?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Queen bees don’t have a taste for manual labor

Their tongues just won’t allow it, it isn’t their fault!

AI causing havoc for animals

Does AI offer any bright side for conservation? Or is it all bad??

Deer scrapings

They glow! What’s with all the glowing mammals…?

Science stories with Kiki!

Pore Problems

How does a quality control breakdown lead to neurodegeneration?

Rhythm Recognition

How does our brain create the perception of body as self?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, how to deal with uncertainty in science??)! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed The End Of Social Social Media, Climate Collusion, Researcher Targets, Smelly Spider Legs, Ants with Grudges, And Much More !

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Rumors On Waves, CRISPR Alert, The Anthropocene Arrives, Fuzzy Memory, PBS Sanity, Spiteful Little Monkeys, 3D Mantis Science, Selecting Your Sperm, Giant Canyon!, Estrogen Fights Flu, Interview w/ William Dichtel, And Much More!

