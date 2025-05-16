What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Science, Knowledge, & Power, Forever Chemicals, AI Exaggeration, Internal Inference, Prey Trapping, Labile Language, Librarians Saving Democracy, and Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

What do you do when the system is broken?

When you watch your contributions set to the side,

a token,

a motion that others are going through around you,

so many words unspoken.



Do you stay where you are and hope that the fight,

is worth the capitulations,

keeping you up at night?



when others are silent,

potentially to become,

a sign of the violence,

they say that people like you,

are getting up to.

When you do,

are you silent underground?

Or, do you use your moment as a beacon,

for others,

for sisters and brothers,

who know you did what you could.



That you stood for science & knowledge

and working for the good of society?

Like we do here on This Week in Science.



A Democracy of Science News!

Science, Knowledge, & Power

Another dramatic week in Washington at usually fairly humdrum institutions.

Forever Chemicals For Longer

What does delaying protection mean?

AI Exaggeration

How much do AI chatbots love to exaggerate scientific findings?

Internal Inference

How are astronomers measuring the insides of moons?

Prey Trapping

Different strokes for different species still lead to full bellies.

Labile Language

How fixed is chimpanzee language?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

