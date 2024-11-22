20 November, 2024 – Episode 994 – Play Around With Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Mouse Genes, Neander-games, DESI News Update!, Haunted House study, First Nation agriculture, Hallucination, Backyard Bird Learning, Monkeys, AI Poetry, And Much More Science!

Some quick science news!

Mouse Genes

What happens when scientists replace mouse genes with controls from single-celled organisms?

Neander-games

What fun finds are found in fossil remains?

DESI News Update!

What has the sky survey learned about dark energy and our universe?

Haunted House study

We wish many frights for you this holiday season?

What Science News Does Justin Have?

7,000-year-old First Nation agriculture

Will genetics influence a legal case for land rights?

Hallucinating Egyptian cocktails

What were the ancient Egyptians drinking?

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Backyard Bird Learning

How do the new bird neighbors figure out the best places to eat in their new neighborhood?

Monkeying Around Is Good

What’s good for the monkeys & chimps might be good for us?

Poetry Perhaps?

Does AI write good poetry?

Take a blast into the past…

