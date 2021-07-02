30 June, 2021 – Episode 831 – How Hot Can it Get?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Hot News, Enter The Dragon Man, Spiders Like Snakes, Hungry Black Holes, Another New Human, Malaria Promise, COVID-19 Update, Wildfire Plumage, Suicidal Mantids, Snake Warming, Glow mRNA, Gut-Brain, Lobster Pot

Let’s start with some quick science news

Hot News

Record temperatures, fires, permafrost melt… these are just a few of the predictions coming true sooner than expected thanks to our rapidly warming climate. Will this “once in a millenia” PNW heat event event happen more often? It’s likely.

Enter the Dragon Man – Homo longi

Is it a new human or a Denisovan?

Hey, did you know some spiders eat snakes?

Not sure how to handle this info?? Me, either!!

Hungry Black Holes

The LIGO/VIRGO collaboration has finally detected the gravitational wave signal of black holes devouring neutron stars. Previously just hypothesized, they say they have evidence of two events.

Another new human

What does this tell us?

Malaria Promise

A small clinical trial of a new malaria vaccine was over 87% effective at preventing infection in patients at the highest dose. Also, China has eliminated malaria after 3-years with zero indigenous cases.

Are you ready for a COVID Update?

Mask Guidelines

Get vaccinated.

Masks Help

We should really have kids wear masks in school.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner?

Wildfires kick birds when they are down

Wildfires can impact songbird hormones and plumage, which at this point is insult to injury. We get it, wildfires!

Parasites turn mantids suidical

In a first, parasites appear to alter light perception in their hosts, causing them to go “overboard.”

What science news does Justin have?

Guess who loves global warming?

It’s snakes

Glow in the dark mRNA

This new tool could revolutionize science.

Let’s finish strong with brain science from Dr. Kiki!

Gut-Brain

Microbes in your gut make compounds that increase production of new brain cells.

Lobster Pot

Giving pot to lobsters affects their behavior, but not necessarily their nociception.

Is this the coolest summer we can expect for decades to come? Probably not, but climate change is… changing things. The new normal is going to be hotter more often as we inch into the future, unless we take action to reduce our impact on the atmosphere.

