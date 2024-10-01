25 September, 2024 – Episode 988 – Slapfight Science Night

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:10:01 — 138.9MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: It’s Climate Week!, Bacterial Quick Change, Pollinators, Bronze-Age Cheese, Ancient AI, Magma Soup, Snake Origins, Ant Queens, Mile High Microbiota, Weird Galaxies, Virtual Fish Maze, Man Brain Cycle, Slapfights, Sleep On It, And Much More Science!
Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Much of the world is hidden away….
We only see what we can see
And while seeing is believing for some…
The eye can be tricked
Belief can bias the eye
To see things that are not there
And not see things that are clearly visible
In science, things are often not seen, but observed
Observing is a skill that requires more than light and shadow
It requires a careful awareness of bias
A knowledge of observer limitations
And the ability to look beyond a surface
To see what is hidden beneath
Science is a method of finding hidden away things
Of understanding mechanisms and features
Of things that live in darkness
And cannot be seen by the naked eye
This is where our understanding of germ theory, gravity,
electromagnetism, general relativity,
chemistry, atomic theory, archeology, genetics, and evolution come from.
This is how medicines are discovered, how technology works,
How our history is known, and how we are now exploring the universe.
All of it possible only because we have done more than look
We have listened
To This Week in Science
Some quick science news!
It’s Climate Week!
How are scientists taking the Earth’s temperature now?
Bacterial quick-change artists
Or, how to change a dog into a God.
What’s good for the energy company is good for the native pollinators
…in this one very specific case…
Bronze-Age Cheese
It’s kefir!
AI discovery 2000 years ago in Peru
How much art is hidden in the Peruvian dirt?
Magma Soup
All magma might be the same… until it’s not.
Snake Origins
It’s NOT Africa!
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE
Blair’s Animal Corner!
Ant queens cannibalize and recycle their sick young
Ok, watch it mom, you don’t have to take reduce reuse recycle that seriously…
But have you tried not pooping?
Tree frog tadpoles don’t poop to keep their tiny water supply clean
HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Support us on Patreon!
What Science News Does Justin Have?
Mile High
Microbiota
Weird galaxies
Webb is finding them
DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Some Science stories with Kiki!
Virtual Fish Maze
What’s it like to be a fish in a virtual maze?
Man Brain Cycle
Do men have a daily brain volume cycle?
Stop Slap Fights
Seriously, slap fights?
Sleep On It
Whatever it is, it can wait until morning.
Support us on Patreon!
WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!
Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what is slapfight science??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!
Take a blast into the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed IgNobel Prize Winners!, Scams, Fresh Water, Physical Life of Cells, Old Wooden Structures, Weed, Worm Emotions, Loss Brain, Baby Learning, And Many More Questions!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Ebola Set To Increase, Trees Are Unique Flowers, Black Holes Don’t Exist, Polyandry Without Promiscuity, Jealous Spider Lovers, Narwal Tuskiness, Interview w/ Mark McCaffrey of NCSE, Cut Grass Smell, Animals In Bushes, Cement Emissions, 2000 Liters, MAVEN Inserted, Quantum Transportation, Read A Book, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!