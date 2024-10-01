25 September, 2024 – Episode 988 – Slapfight Science Night

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: It’s Climate Week!, Bacterial Quick Change, Pollinators, Bronze-Age Cheese, Ancient AI, Magma Soup, Snake Origins, Ant Queens, Mile High Microbiota, Weird Galaxies, Virtual Fish Maze, Man Brain Cycle, Slapfights, Sleep On It, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Much of the world is hidden away….

We only see what we can see

And while seeing is believing for some…

The eye can be tricked

Belief can bias the eye

To see things that are not there

And not see things that are clearly visible

In science, things are often not seen, but observed

Observing is a skill that requires more than light and shadow

It requires a careful awareness of bias

A knowledge of observer limitations

And the ability to look beyond a surface

To see what is hidden beneath

Science is a method of finding hidden away things

Of understanding mechanisms and features

Of things that live in darkness

And cannot be seen by the naked eye

This is where our understanding of germ theory, gravity,

electromagnetism, general relativity,

chemistry, atomic theory, archeology, genetics, and evolution come from.

This is how medicines are discovered, how technology works,

How our history is known, and how we are now exploring the universe.

All of it possible only because we have done more than look

We have listened

To This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

It’s Climate Week!

How are scientists taking the Earth’s temperature now?

Bacterial quick-change artists

Or, how to change a dog into a God.

What’s good for the energy company is good for the native pollinators

…in this one very specific case…

Bronze-Age Cheese

It’s kefir!

AI discovery 2000 years ago in Peru

How much art is hidden in the Peruvian dirt?

Magma Soup

All magma might be the same… until it’s not.

Snake Origins

It’s NOT Africa!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Ant queens cannibalize and recycle their sick young

Ok, watch it mom, you don’t have to take reduce reuse recycle that seriously…

But have you tried not pooping?

Tree frog tadpoles don’t poop to keep their tiny water supply clean

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Mile High

Microbiota

Weird galaxies

Webb is finding them

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Virtual Fish Maze

What’s it like to be a fish in a virtual maze?

Man Brain Cycle

Do men have a daily brain volume cycle?

Stop Slap Fights

Seriously, slap fights?

Sleep On It

Whatever it is, it can wait until morning.

