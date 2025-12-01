26 November, 2025 – Episode 1039 – TWISgiving Gratitude

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Virtual Brain, Cockroach Cuddles, Lactaid Appreciation, Gratitude for Understanding Ourselves, And Much More!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

It’s the season for thanks, for gratitude, and talking about science with cranks.

As we venture to share

friendly meals without glares,

let’s remember the reason we try…

…

We’d rather not have the turkey exploded, but fried.

Many more reasons ahead on

This Week in Science!



Quick Science News!

Virtual Brain

How close is this to a real brain?

Cockroach cuddles!

When the air gets dry, cockroaches cuddle

Blair’s Thankful Corner!

This year, Blair is Thankful for Lactaid!

What is Lactose Intolerance

Dairy Industry Research

The Jewish History of Beano and Lactaid

Grateful Science stories with Kiki!

What is Kiki Grateful for this year?

The understanding of ourselves that science brings.

Where we came from…

How we communicate…

How we will create our future…

This Week in Science Questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed This Week: Positively Energetic, Life found on an asteroid?, Pokémon Go, No Neutrinos, Embedded lab on a chip, Peach Reach, Coral Vitamins, New Pollinators, Neanderthal Adhesive, Cannabis Psychosis, Turned Off, Turkey Talk, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Engineering Mosquitoes, Blue Origin Success!, High Power Beams!, Little Not Humans, Sperm Size Matters, Vampire Giving, Blue-Green Origin, Bugs To Brains, Future Vaccines, Head Games, Amazing Dancing Finches, Terrific Tardigrades, Robo-Bartenders, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

