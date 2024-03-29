27 March, 2024 – Episode 965 – Science for our Future Fossils

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Michael Garfield, Broken Memories, Bigger Brains, Machine Learns Beer, Teens are the Goat, Tardii-people?, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The Future,

It’s a place of Dreams & Expectations.

A realm of imagination that we create through our choices every day.

The Future.

It’s a place of Probability & Possibility.

Not a Promise,

Nothing certain to gain.

If we just wait,

It will come,

Just like,

This week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Broken Memories

You will remember this story if it causes brain damage.

Bigger Brains

Why is the primate brain surface more folded than the mouse brain?

Machine Learns Beer

Will machine-learning algorithms make beer better?

Teens are the Goat

Why do babies smell so lovely, and what happens to that smell when those babies grow up?

Tardii-people?

What happens when tardigrade proteins are added to human cells?

The Interview!

It’s time to reintroduce our guest this evening and get into the real bones of this particular show with our incredible guest, Michael Garfield. You can find him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or check out everything via his Linktr.ee.

Michael Garfield is a Paleontologist-Futurist and transmedia artist whose work helps people navigate our age of “global weirding” — and inspires the curiosity and playfulness we’ll need to thrive in it. As a painter and digital artist, Michael draws inspiration from his background as a psychonaut and scientific illustrator to create everything from murals to apparel, and body art to book and album covers. His multi-instrumentalist talents in music have opened hearts and minds across four continents, with his songs and fully improvised performances featured everywhere from PBS to COSM, Burning Man to Meow Wolf, and even peer-reviewed archaeology research papers to the Phase II & III MDMA human trials. Additionally, as an author, essayist, and internationally-charting podcast host, Michael remixes science, art, philosophy, and myth to foster vital conversations at the frothy edges of the known and knowable.

Dr. Kiki and Michael get artistic in this fun interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

This Week in Science Questions!

Let’s start a new segment for the show! Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, what are future fossils?)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Hot & Rocky, Farming Pumas, Stressed Out Lizards, Robots, Healing Cockles?, Squid Camouflage, Fishy conspiracy theories, Ancient Gneomes, Signal Strength, Possible MS Cause, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Far Out Space Stuff, Meddling With Methane, Smart Crows, Shrinking Salamanders, Stupid Pandas, Natural History Needs You!, MindReading Is Real, Synthetic Chromosomes, Homeopathic Remedies, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

