4 February, 2026 – Episode 1046 – Just A Little Duct Tape & Science

This Week: Story Updates!, Vapor Tracking, Roadkill, Lanternfly, Worms, Caterpillars, Conservation, Prediction From Memory, SpacexAi, Defining Consciousness, and Much More Science!

Quick Science News!

Story Updates!

What’s up with Artemis II? Is offshore wind going to roar back into action? Can judges change anything about how the DOE & EPA deal with climate change?

Vapor Tracking

Isotopes are dope!

Roadkill… for science!

I mean, it’s just lying there…

Lantern Fly Focus

Where did we go wrong with Spotted Lanternfly management?

Ridding The World Of Worms

What are guinea worms, and why are we excited about eradicating them?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Caterpillars may be responsible for the next microphone

Are you hearing me ok or are my woolly bears off?

How to get ahead… err.. afoot in conservation

Tracking footprints might be the best passive monitoring out there

Science stories with Kiki!

Prediction From Memory

How does the hippocampus influence cognitive brain function beyond memory?

SpacexAI

Why space is not the place for data centers…

Defining Consciousness

Why do we need to define concepts like intelligence & consciousness more accurately?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Science In Danger?, Frogs, Better Pain, Revive Your System, Octopus, Bats, Mice, Active Listening, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Interview w/ Daniel Hummer re: The Carbon Mineral Challenge, CRISPR Alert!, Giving Babies Cooties, Let’s Go Renewable!, Not Peak Ocean, Safer X-Rays, Corvids-R-Smart, Disruptive Climate, Chubby Kitchens, And Much More!

