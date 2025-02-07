5 February, 2025 – Episode 1001 – Has The Science Bell Been Rung?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Science In Danger?, Frogs, Better Pain, Revive Your System, Octopus, Bats, Mice, Active Listening, And Much More!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Science In Danger?

Or, is this the typical Presidential transition?

Frogs

They may hold the secret to scanning for allergens

Better Pain!

Is there hope for non-opioid, non-addictive, pain management?

Revive Your System!

Can a flagging immune system be reinvigorated?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Octopus

Sex Chromosomes

Bats

They can be chatty, or not…

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Mice Two Dads

What are the necessary components to create an adult organism when there are no eggs?

Active Listening

Do your ears wiggle when you walk & wiggle when you talk?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Rewriting Astronomy, Curing Cancer, Building Highways, Concussion Protein Protocol, Blue Berries?, Ancient Swedish mystery grave, Sexy Psychedelics, Childlike Learning, Night Walkers, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Asteroid Didn’t Kill Dinos?, Dusty Skies, Consistently Aphids, Polar Bear Penis Peril, Bisexual Beetles, Light Controlled Clock, Toxo Troubles, No More Noro?, Code Within Code, Evolutionary Proof, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

