5 March, 2025 – Episode 1005 – Time Keeps On Slippin’

This Week: Firefly & Astronauts, Weekends and Surgeries, Narwhal Tooth, Fusion Update, Heart Health Watch, Sound Spring, Sharks, Rat Sommeliers, Processed Foods, Mediterranean Diet, AI, Synthetic Intelligence, Love Types, And Much More Time for Science!

SCIENCE is under attack.

The value of research is being diminished, ridiculed, and defunded for politically and financially suspect motives…

This is nothing new.

Science has always needed the support of society to succeed, and in some cases, to survive

Without that support, science, and the great power of knowledge that it commands

Can simply go away.

If people with knowledge do not share that knowledge, the knowledge dies.

The importance of research is to test and try, replicate, and validate

to publish new knowledge

Is what makes a modern society possible.

Many seem to have forgotten, or never to have learned

That without a strong scientific culture and community

Societies fail to thrive, struggle to succeed, and in some cases

They may not survive.

Water is not sanitary without science.

You will not defeat sickness, injury, outbreaks, or pandemics without science.

Energy is unattainable without science.

Education without science is not education, it is indoctrination.

You can not have a strong military without science.

Imagine an economy without science.

Where farmers, aircraft, shipping, and fishing boats plan their days

without GPS or weather forecasts.

Buildings, businesses, energy, electronics, financial systems, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, law enforcement, vehicles, military, and communications all rely on science

A society without science will be poor, sick, uninformed, undefended, and unable to understand that they are being exploited.

Democracy itself relies on science, on reason, on critical thinking for rational decision-making.

Without it… the modern world goes dark.

But fear not, we’ll keep a light on for ya right here on

This Week in Science

Firefly & Astronauts

Firefly landed, but what’s up with the stranded astronauts on the ISS?

Do weekends affect surgical outcomes?

It’s an old trope, but is the “weekend effect” real?

What are narwhal teeth for?

Thanks to drones, we have an idea!

Fusion Update

What’s the newest challenge for sustainable power from nuclear fusion?

Heart attack sensing watch

It will call emergency services for unresponsive users

Sound Spring

How does sound get turned into hearing?

Sharks! They’re important!

But in far more ways than you think…

Rat sommeliers!

It’s a fresh take on Ratatouille, but WHY??

Processed foods

They’re bad for you, who knew?? Everyone, everyone knew.

Mediterranean diet

It’s good for you… or is it?

More Intelligent Artificial Intelligence

How could AI be better?

Synthetic Intelligence?

What are the researchers behind the Pong-playing Brain-In-A-Dish up to now?

Love Types

Who loves how?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed RNA, Hydrogen energy, Mammoths, Forever Chemicals, Light Chemistry, Old Humans of Ukraine, Origins of India, Chilling Science, Star Influence, Bee Friends, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Blame Your Gandmother, Remote-Control Cockroaches, Fat Movie Effect, Bees Get Confused, Sperm For Safety, H5N1 Cure?, I Smell You, Non-primitive Sex Drive, Extreme Weather Feathers, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

