8 March 2023 – Episode 916 – How to Get Brainier Thru Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Chornobyl Dogs, Water, Plasticosis, Mouse Antlers?, Coffee, Baby Biome, Macaques, Wasps, Dinosaur Bones, Sober Shots, Brain Cell Activation, And Much More Science!

Some quick science news!

Chornobyl Dogs

What can they tell us about living in contaminated areas?

Water on earth, water in space…

Water is everywhere!

Plasticosis is the latest reason plastics have got to go

Birds that look otherwise healthy have stomaches riddled with scar and disease – from ingesting plastics

Oh Deer

Mouse antlers?

Climate Change

Has come for your coffee

Baby Biome News

Yet another update on mom-to-baby microbe transfer.

Blair’s animal corner

Macaques know what is unfair, and also seem to know when humans cause the unfairness.

This complicates the grape vs cucumber study considerably

Wasps make their own cradle out of pitcher plant acid.

…but not on a pitcher plant!

What science news does Justin have?

160 million years gone in just one

Global Burden of Disease study

Dinosaur Bones

When did they get hallow?

Some Brainier Science stories with Kiki!

Sober Shots

Will a hormone called FGF21 reduce drunkenness?

Brain Cell Activation

How to make new brain cells.

