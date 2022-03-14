9 March, 2022 – Episode 866 – What is the Secret to Longevity?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Science Headlines, Hybrid Genes & Mammoth Things, Napping Sharks, Mice Aging Cured, Jay Learning, 10-Legged Octopus?, Animal Sounds, Stormwater Emissions, Shackleton’s Ship!, Worm Decisions, Aging Brains, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When it comes to the crossroads of science and geopolitics

Scientists have a long tradition of ignoring politics

and borders

and cultural differences.

Because whatever conflicts governments engage in

Science is founded on collaboration –

A mutual interest in knowledge, discovery,

and the furthering of science for the betterment of all humanity.

Nothing should interfere with that,

And few things do.

One thing that does…

Bombs dropped on towns full of humans.

The senseless brutality of the recent Russian attack on civilians in Ukraine

Has galvanized many in the scientific community

To cut ties with colleagues, organizations and projects connected to Russia.

MIT has ended it’s partnership with a university in Moscow,

which MIT started.

The Alliance of Science Organizations in Germany,

which funds research,

will no longer collaborate with Russian researchers.

There are journals that will no longer publish research from scientists at Russian institutions.

While CERN and ITER have yet to expel Russian researchers,

institutions across Europe and the US are looking for ways to distance their projects from the Russian state.

And to be clear, there are Russian scientists who are speaking out against the war.

A letter signed by more than 5,000 scientists, including 85 members of the Russian Academy of Sciences called the attack an unjustifiable war for “geopolitical ambitions”.

While we should always treat scientific exchanges differently than soccer matches, cultural pageantry and financial transactions…

because science is again, at its core is an effort of collaboration towards global knowledge…

It is hard to maintain that spirit of cooperation

when bombs are being dropped on towns full of humans,

and while other fellow researchers are fighting or fleeing for their lives.

But we should.

If only to show the rest of the world that working together

across borders, across cultures,

despite geopolitics, and in some cases, in defiance of them,

Is not only possible,

But necessary for

This Week in Science

Some quick science news to give you the secret to Longevity!

Quick Headline Stories!

Pig heart transplant patient has died after only two months.

Responding to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

NASA won the Congressional budget lottery in budget allotments for the SLS, Earth-observations, & LEO projects

A new approach to bring back extinct creatures!

It’s more about creating hybrids than bringing them back.

Awwwwww napping sharks!

News flash, sharks nod off!

Mice Aging Cured!

But, if you really want to live longer, get a dog or ask a yellow-bellied marmot.

What do you call a ten-legged octopus?

I guess we kinda need to know if it is an Octopus and if it really has ten legs.

Jay Learning

Scrub jays don’t learn the same as Mexican Jays, but they aren’t all that different either.

Pig grunts

Do you know what your bacon is saying? Some day, the farmer may….

Fish boops

Did you know fish could talk? No, I’m not talking about Nemo….

Stormwater Ponds

What panda, Bigfoot, and Egypt all have in common with Florida?

100 Year search finally pays off

Lost Shackleton ship found off the Antarctic coast.

Support is the secret to our longevity.

Worm Decisions

Nematodes discriminate between predation and territoriality.

>Aging Brains

Are tribal groups really less likely to get dementia or Alzheimer’s? Or is it just sampling bias?

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, how to have greater longevity?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast to the past…

What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Conserve Or Use?, A Second Pill, Catnip Deterrent, Sponge Earth, Shortest Story Ever, Volcanic Effects, Interview with Ms. Adventure Volcano Jess Phoenix, Slug Heads, Frog Lungs, Solitary Science, Helpful Traits, Psychedelic Placebos, And Much More…

This week 10 years ago we discussed Dark Matter Conundrums, Peeking At Antimatter, Gorilla Genes, Leopard Poop Tales, Bad Bird Behavior, Eradicating HIV, Fossil Worms, Computer Lie Detectors, Spider Strings, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

