22 February, 2023 – Episode 914 – Welcome to the Science Carnival!

This Week: Innermost Core, Four-day work-week, Sir David Attenborough, JWST, Da Vinci, Sharkless Vaccines?, Naked Mole Rats, Monkees, Sleeping Students, Medieval Cranial Surgery, Heart Prints, Brain Repair, And Much More Science!

History has a lot of lessons for current modern humans.

For one, we are the only current modern humans.

There were other current modern humans in the past,

At times, several versions of then-current modern humans existed simultaneously.

In the future, there will likely be different current modern humans than the current modern humans of today,

I do hope they remember us well.

We are in a sense, just a placeholder for humanity,

A pin in the everflowing corkboard of time,

A post-it note on the ever-expanding desktop of eternity,

A truck stop along the always-receding highway of evolution.

But as the most current, current modern humans,

We have the most to benefit from by looking into the past…

Because there is more of it.

Sometimes that just means that there is more of human history to pour over.

In ancient writings, artifacts or fossil finds…

But it also means that there is more modern history to discover,

Recent advancements and discoveries in science,

From the most productive period in scientific history,

The history that we like to think of as…

This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

Innermost Core

Another core story?

Four-day work-week

Is it worth it?

Sir David Attenborough is at it again

And by it, I mean saving the planet by making us care about plants

JWST Gets Old

Big, old galaxies have been discovered by the JWST.

Da Vinci’s gravity experiment

Guy was pretty amazing…

Sharkless Vaccines?

Can we replace squalene in vaccines with better synthetic versions of the adjuvant compound?

It’s Not A Charm

It was a dildo. Probably. Or maybe a pestle.

Blair’s animal corner

Add it to the list of naked mole rat wonders: female fertility

Do their eggs not go bad? Do they have more? Or do they keep growing them? Perhaps all of the above!

Aging societies are in for trouble

It’s more than a dwindling workforce, monkeys tell us social cohesion may be at stake.

What science news does Justin have?

Sleeping students

Get better grades

Volunteering for cranial surgery

In medieval Italy

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Heart Prints

Why are scientists 3D modeling patients’ hearts?

Brain Repair

If it’s broken, instead of throwing something away, fix it. That’s what your brain tries to do.

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed It’s A Gas, Tapir Frog, Synthetic Neurons, Why Tie Tubes?, The Birds, COVID Vs. HIV, Vaccine Networks, Lizard Tails, Self-aware Fish, Rat Time, Singing In The Brain, Brain Death, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Not So Random, Doomsday Higgs, Size Matters, Anxious Fish, Interview w/ Dr. Brian Hare About Dognition, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

