06 December, 2017 – Episode 648 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Interview w/ K. Arcand & M. Watzke On Magnitude, North South Links, Sea Turtle Lost Years, Missing Link!, Bronze Age Space Bling, Hereditary Mental Illness, Tongue Clusters, Uterus Ethics?, And Much More!!!

Take our audience survey!!!

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

We live in interesting times.

There are other descriptors we could apply.

But for the sake of time,

and the lack of safe harbor,

we’ll leave it at that for the moment.

In these interesting times,

there are plenty of things to vying to occupy your mind.

And these things are everywhere…

Every form of entertainment is at your disposal…

Television and movies that take you away to strange and exotic places that…

during the car chase and after the recycled formulaic plot twists…

may seem pretty familiar by now…

Our political satire has never been better,

often performed by actual politicians!

You can watch your favorite sports ball teamers…

play the game they’ve been playing over and over again,

year after year…

Ya’know, I think they’re getting pretty good at it too…

And video gaming has never been better…

tickling brains with better graphics then ever before…

But at the end of the day,

if all these of things that have attempted to occupy your mind…

Have failed to be interesting to you…

fear not.

For the truly interesting content your brain has been thirsting for is finally here on…

This Week In Science,

Coming Up Next…

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Hi! I really love your show! I listen to it on my daily walks around the neighborhood PokeStops. I found you just a few weeks ago searching through the Podcast Addict app and I have a lot to catch up on. Anyway, I’d like to tell you what science has done for me lately. Neuropsychology has helped me understand who I am and why I’m a bit weird. I was diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome just a year ago, at the age of 41. Of course, now it’s known as ASD – Autism Spectrum Disorder. When I was a child, this syndrome or disorder wasn’t widely known and so it took all this time for the doctors to realize this. Until then, I had been treated for depression, when in fact I was just tired from meltdowns. Now that I know what I am, I understand myself so much better and it also helps me understand others a bit more. Praise be to those much smarter than I am \o/ ????

–Nero Kosonen”

Interview w/ Megan Watzke and Kimberly Arcand, authors of Magnitude: The scale of the universe.

Kimberly Arcand is the visualization lead for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, specializing in image and meaning research, and in data representation. She lives near Providence, RI.

Megan Watzke is the press officer for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, specializing in communicating astronomy with the public. She lives in Seattle, WA.

Together, Arcand and Watzke are the authors of several popular science books including Light: The Visible Spectrum and Beyond and Your Ticket to the Universe: A Guide to Exploring the Universe.

Support us on Patreon!

North South Links

California will get drier and experience more drought as the Arctic melts.

Sea Turtle Lost Years

Not so lost after all, sea turtles from South America appear to actively swim to avoid the continental shelf and stay offshore during their developmental years prior to reproduction.

Missing Link!

But, isn’t every link missing until it’s found?

Bronze age space bling

It’s all meteorites, yo!

Hereditary Mental Illness

Children of Finnish women evacuated from Finland during WWI experience more psychological disorders than others suggesting that some aspect of trauma is passed from one generation to the next.

Tongue Clusters

New microbial imaging of the tongue shows that unlike the bacterial mixing that occurs in other tissues, the tongue appears segregated.

Uterus transplant a success!

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!