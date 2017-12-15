13 December, 2017 – Episode 649 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Interview with Greg Gage, Juno What?, Space Mystery Solved, Building Blocks, Sandy Metropolis, Microbial Moods, Change For Hummers, Bamboo Poo, Cats Or Dogs, Fusion Future?, Glowing Plants, And Much More…

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Around the turn of the Century my great-grandfather, who worked in railroad yard, was injured. Infection set in and he died from the wounds. Today he probably would have been treated at an ER, and maybe spent some time in a hospital. My grandfather was diagnosed with diabetes (1920s) and had to quite his job, and have injections daily. He went into a diabetic coma a few times, became depressed, and took his own life. I was diagnosed as “”borderline”” type two diabetic at 54. My nutritionist helped me develop a healthy meal plan. All my vital signs are now better, not to mention my slimmer waistline.

My father become clinically depressed after retiring. He never got better, and his depression likely contributed to his death at 70. When I retired I become interested in all the science available on the Internet, including a show call This Week In Science. TWIS keeps my brain active, and feeds my positive outlook on life, in contrast to my father, grand-father, and great-grandfather.”

–Ed Dyer

Interview with Greg Gage from Backyard Brains

Dr. Greg Gage is a neuroscientist, engineer, and co-founder of Backyard Brains, a company working on making neuroscience accessible to everyone through affordable neuroscience equipement and promotion of citizen neuroscience investigations. He has spoken at the TED conference and appeared on Netflix’s White Rabbit Project.

Juno What?

Juno’s instruments have detected the depth of the Great Red Spot on Jupiter and an unexpected radiation belt above Jupiter’s equator.

Space Mystery Solved

Where do high energy electrons trapped in the inner Van Allen Belt coem from??? According to research using a student-built CUBE-SAT, they come from cosmic rays.

Building Blocks

Evidence for the formation of life’s building blocks, organic molecules like ethane and methane, on icy surfaces in the vacuum of space was shown in a simulated environment here on Earth.

Every grain of sand is a metropolis

There are a lot of bacteria on every single piece of sand.

Microbial personality and mood…

Do microbes have moods?

Climate change makes the tough hummingbird way of life tougher.

Hummingbirds need to duck out of the sun, losing key feeding time, avoid sex due to heat, and can’t fall properly into torpor when temperatures icncrease. Who will visit me on my porch now??

What do red pandas, bamboo lemurs, and giant pandas have in common?

That’s right, their poop! Err.. their gut bacteria. Despite geographic and genetic differences, these bamboo-munching mammals share a lot.

Glowing Plants

MIT researchers have developed a way to induce luciferase activity in plants that leads them to glow.

Are dogs smarter than cats?

Let’s ask a neuroscientist!

Fusion Laser at last!!!

almost…

