07 October, 2026 – Episode 1078 – To Mow or Not to Mow…

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Nobel Intent, To Mow or Not to Mow, Russian Plague? Space Signals, Orangutan Play Dates, Geck-ohhhhhh, Making Myelin, Threading the Neuron, Behind the Anxiety, and Much More!

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Quick Science News!

Nobel Intent

Is it me, or do the awards this year seem less impactful than usual?

To Mow or Not to Mow

And which is better for my local pollinators? That is the question.

Russian Plague?

With information scarce, it’s hard to know what is actually going on. Don’t give in to rampant fear-mongering and speculation!

Space Signals?

A signal? From an exoplanet? Could it be??? Probably just a massive magnetosphere.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Orangutan play dates

Mom’s really do it all, especially orangutan moms

Geck- ohhhhhhhhh

Geckos take a breath between syllables to cut through a crowd. WE CAN HEAR YOU OK??

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Making Myelin?

Will a new mini-brain model help figure out how to treat MS?

Threading The Neuron

Why are scientists creating tiny molecular threads and connecting them to neurons?

Behind The Anxiety

A cluster of neurons might be the new target for treating panic and anxiety disorders.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed Cassini, Fungal Evolution, Swimming Jaguars, Mouse Microbes, Cancer News, Lizard Snake, Dodo Birds, Electricity & Crabs, Cold Robot, Getting Oldest, Junk Food Brain, and Much More Fearless Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed An Interview w/ Volcanologists, 2016 Nobel Prizes, Bugs R’Us, Smart Bees, Buzzed Bees, Ancient Loot Tales, Politics Of Change, The Atlantic Conveyor, Zap And Tingle, Sideways Sharks, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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