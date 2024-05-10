08 May, 2024 – Episode 969 – Where Are All the Science Moms?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Glueballs Exist!, Cows, Parrot Parents, Leprosy, Bad Business, Light Vaporization, Neanderface, Olive Oil, Hybrid Brains, Brain Scaffolding, Tiny Implants, Implant Abandonment, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Kids these day…

It’s a phrase often spoken by people of a certain age, before detailing all the things they think are wrong with the current generation of young people, and being of a certain age myself, I think it’s time that I weigh in on,

Kids these days…

Kids these days spend a lot of time on social media, watching YouTube influencers, and playing video games online.



In my day we didn’t do any of that…



Online hadn’t been invented yet.



Instead of getting information from Google, where you get a lot of information that requires some level of source scrutiny to differentiate good sources from bad…



In my day…



We asked our questions to slightly older kids and went with whatever they told us.



We hung out at malls, watched whatever was on television, and only played video games if we had enough quarters.

Kids these days are anti-war, anti-fascist, anti-corporate greed, and pro-gender equality.

In my day, and in your parents and grandparents’ day, the youth was also anti-war, anti-corporate greed, and pro-civil rights.

Your great-grandparents are called the greatest generation….

And they invented anti-fascism, fought against it, and won… they would be proud of you.

Kids these days don’t want to work dead-end jobs for low pay.

Neither did your parents or grandparents, and their dead-end low-paying jobs had more purchase power than yours.

Kids today believe in a better future than the world as they found it.

And that is something that has guided every generation

And why kids of every generation love

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Glueballs Exist!

So, what are they? What does this mean?

Texas Has a Problem

A cow problem

Parrot Parents

Sometimes the step-dad doesn’t kill the kids.

Leprosy

Where does it come from?

Bad Business

When is Western business bad for business?

Vaporized By Light

New work answers old questions about how light impacts water vaporization.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

What News Does Justin have?

Neanderface

Recreated

Olive Oil

It’s good for your brain!

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Hybrid Brains

Is a mouse still a mouse with rat neurons in its brain?

Brain Scaffolding

Is there cartilage in our brains?

Tiny Implants

Are we about to get neuron-sized implants?

Implant Abandonment

What happens when obsolescence comes for your brain implant?

Support us on Patreon!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, where are all the science moms? )? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Quantum Microscopes, Textbooks in India, Photosynthesis, Aliens, Aminos, Frogs, Seals, Ice Caps, Blood Brain Barrier, Brain Reading, Anorexic Guts, UTIs, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Essential Megafauna, Swearing Emotions, CO2 Bad!, National Climate Assessment, XNA Lives!, Smart Genes, Recycled Blood, Old Mice Young Blood, Brainy Circuits, Acid Test Failure, Winning at RPS, Deflectors Up, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!